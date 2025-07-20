Jack Draper withdraws from US Open warm-up tournaments with arm injury
The world No 5 reached the semi-finals in New York last year and has significant points to defend
British No 1 Jack Draper has withdrawn from two warm-up tournaments ahead of the US Open with an arm injury picked up after Wimbledon.
The 23-year-old will miss Toronto and Cincinnati, two important tournaments in the American hard-court swing before the year’s final major.
The Londoner said on social media that the injury was “nothing serious” but added, “I have to make sure it recovers fully for the rest of the season.”
“See you in NYC!” he added.
Draper, whose biggest weapons on court are his powerful lefty serve and forehand, did not elaborate on the injury but said it was in his left arm.
His Wimbledon came to an abrupt end in the second round with defeat by veteran and former SW19 finalist, Marin Cilic.
The loss meant that the Brit has still never gone past the second round at his home slam, but he has significant points to defend in Flushing Meadows. He reached the semi-finals last year, losing to eventual winner Jannik Sinner in a dramatic match where he struggled with nerves and sickness.
The result capped off a phenomenal breakout season for him and marked a maiden last-four appearance at a grand slam, on his preferred surface.
He has since risen to a high of world No 4 and currently sits at fifth in the world rankings.
