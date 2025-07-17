Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Genie Bouchard says she will bring the curtain down on her career at her home tournament in Montreal later this month.

The 31-year-old Canadian, best known for making the 2014 final at Wimbledon, announced her decision on Instagram, saying: “You’ll know when it’s time. For me, it’s now. Ending where it all started: Montreal.”

Bouchard won the girls’ singles title at Wimbledon in 2012. Two years later, she enjoyed a fantastic ladies’ singles tournament, winning all her matches before the final in straight sets, including her semi-final against Simona Halep. She then lost to Petra Kvitova in straight sets in the final.

That remained her only final appearance in a Grand Slam, though she did reach the semi-finals of both the Australian Open and French Open. She also achieved a career-high world ranking of No 5.

From the highs of 2014, she slipped and fell in the locker room floor at the 2015 US Open, suffering a concussion that meant she had to withdraw from her fourth round match. As a result, she sued the US Tennis Association, which later settled with her after a jury found the governing body ‘most liable’.

open image in gallery Eugenie Bouchard, of Canada, holds the runner's up trophy after losing to Petra Kvitova ( AP )

She was also part of Canada’s first Billie Jean Cup title success in 2023.

A social media post by Tennis Canada read: “Genie’s Last Dance. Eugenie Bouchard will retire from professional tennis following the National Bank Open, bringing to a close a historic and unforgettable journey. Thank you, Genie, for breaking barriers, inspiring countless Canadians, and showing us how big dreams can be. We’ll never forget the joy you brought to the court.”

Meanwhile, the world No 1, Aryna Sabalenka, has decided to miss the tournament due to fatigue. In recent months, the Belarusian has made the semi-finals in both Berlin and at Wimbledon, while she also lost to Coco Gauff in the French Open final.

In a Tennis Canada press release, she said: “I'm looking forward to kicking off the North American hard-court swing, but to give myself the best chance for success this season, I've decided it's in my best interest to skip Montreal.

"I'll miss my amazing Canadian fans, but I'm already looking forward to seeing you all next year. Thanks for your understanding and support it means the world to me!"