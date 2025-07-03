Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In the minutes leading up to Jack Draper’s second-round match with Marin Cilic, the energy in the Wimbledon crowd would’ve had you believe this would be a coming-out party for Britain’s newest tennis star. Yet within minutes of the match beginning, it became clear that this would be an occasion for Cilic to test the 23-year-old’s title credentials. It was, after two hours and 38 minutes, a test that Draper failed.

What better man to test those credentials than Cilic, too? A former finalist, and an in-form one at that, the 36-year-old returned to SW19 after a four-year absence, but on the back of a triumph on the grass of Nottingham.

There was a rousing reception for Draper as the world No 4 emerged to face the “big-serving” Croat (a customary tag), yet it was a subtly different support than that afforded to Dan Evans earlier in the day. On Centre Court, it felt as though Evans would never have overcome seven-time champion Novak Djokovic without the crowd’s back-up, and ultimately the Briton’s endeavour was ill-fated anyway. But on No 1 Court, it was as if the fans appreciated that Draper could probably get through without them. At least, it felt that way for a brief moment.

Because soon enough, the realisation set in that these games were not quite as straightforward as some might have expected. When Draper faced his first break point, for example, it was as early as 1-2 in the first set, yet the numbers on the clock read 0.23, signifying how arduous the opening exchanges had been.

Indeed, the points themselves had offered little in the way of excitement, with both sets of groundstrokes largely coming from the baseline, but with Cilic executing them with an ease that Draper initially lacked. Draper’s shots carried more power, yes, but also appeared more forced. In any case, the length of the games came not from the length of the rallies, but from the constant trading of points.

open image in gallery Jack Draper was tested by former runner-up Marin Cilic and ultimately failed ( Getty Images )

At times, Draper demonstrated phenomenal defence, as he was slung from side to side and seemed unable to play a shot without bending or stretching. He would save that early/not-so-early break point but faced three in a row at a crucial juncture: 3-4. This was his opportunity, however, to show that while he is not the “big-serving”, tanned tower that stood across the net, he is still a big lad. And he channelled his power into a serving salvo, producing four unreturnable efforts in a row to erase all three break points and earn advantage. When Draper then held serve, in the first significant rally in several points, the noise from the crowd was tremendous.

But two games later, Draper was again staring down the barrel of a triple break point. This time, he could erase none, with Cilic not only breaking on the first attempt but simultaneously taking the first set, 6-4.

As clouds drifted over No 1 Court, dulling the shine of the sun, Cilic was dulling Draper’s Dunlop blade.

The former US Open winner was showing form reminiscent of his 2014 triumph in New York, and he broke Draper at the first opportunity in the second set. With a mature hold, Cilic turned 2-0 into 3-0. By this point, the 2017 runner-up had actually recorded as many double faults as aces, and more unforced errors than Draper, yet they had been of no value to the Briton. Crucially, Cilic had struck more than double the number of Draper’s winners, approaching triple.

The simplest statistic soon followed: Cilic had doubled his lead, to two sets to love.

open image in gallery Draper entered the tie as the world No 4 and British No 1 ( AP )

It’s not that Draper never looked like mounting a comeback; it’s just that Cilic was holding so steady, it appeared obvious that Draper would need to be near faultless to turn it around.

Suddenly, Draper found the required groove. He showed fire in passing the veteran for a sublime winner in the third set, and echoed the roar of the crowd. On the next point, three laser forehands in a row had the crowd cooing, as Draper set about earning three break points. The fans were also pleased to see Cilic given a time-violation warning at 30-40, after he had saved two break points.

“Pleased” doesn’t quite sum up their response to the next point, however, as Draper blasted Cilic into the corner, leaving him helpless and his serve broken. That was the start of a remarkable run to 6-1, as Draper clawed his way into the match at last.

There was still much work to do, though. Draper was reminded as much at 2-3 in the fourth set, when he saw a 40-0 lead swallowed, the final game point devoured by a stunning, angled pass from Cilic. Still, Draper held firm, eventually holding. And at 3-4, he stood strong again, fending off back-to-back break points. The subsequent hold led the crowd to a fever pitch.

open image in gallery Cilic was mature throughout, as he played at Wimbledon for the first time since 2021 ( Getty Images )

And as is tradition, the home crowd backed their boy to the end. It came at 7.32pm, when Cilic broke Draper’s serve, his resolve, and possibly his heart. With that, Cilic introduced Draper to another custom: the torturous tradition of being a British Wimbledon hopeful.

Forlorn, Draper trudged off the court, applauded by all – including Cilic. This was not the 23-year-old’s earliest exit here, given he failed to clear the first hurdle in 2021, but this loss means his best result at the All England Club remains the second round, where he also fell in 2022 and 2024, having missed the 2023 tournament. It will, in any case, be his most painful exit, arriving at a time when he seemed destined for more. Perhaps not the title, but the second week and the hope that it brings.

So, Jack, now you’ve been formally introduced to Wimbledon heartbreak. We hope you don’t get to know it too well.