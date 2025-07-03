Wimbledon 2025 order of play: Day five schedule with Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz in action

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The middle weekend of the 2025 Championships at Wimbledon is approaching with Friday seeing the start of third-round action in both the men’s and women’s singles at the All England Club

The women’s draw has been blown wide open with the early exits of top seeds Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini and Qinwen Xheng but No 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka is still going strong and faces GB’s best hope Emma Raducanu in a mouth-watering final clash of the day on Centre Court.

Raducanu will be the underdog, hoping to spring a shock, while fellow Brit Sonay Kartal will fancy her chances of getting past France’s Diane Parry and reaching the second week of a grand slam for the first time when they play as the first match on No 1 Court.

On the men’s side, GB’s Cameron Norrie flies the flag against Mattia Bellucci in the match that follows Kartal v Parry, while two-time reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz and fifth seed Taylor Fritz are also among the clashes on Centre.

Here is the order of play for day five at Wimbledon:

Day five – order of play, Friday 4 July

(all courts 11am BST start unless stated)

Centre Court - 1.30pm

Taylor Fritz (USA) [5] vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) [26]

Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [2]

Aryna Sabalenka [1] 1 vs Emma Raducanu (GBR)

No 1 Court - 1pm

Diane Parry (FRA) vs Sonay Kartal (GBR)

Mattia Bellucci (ITA) vs Cameron Norrie (GBR)

Elise Mertens (BEL) [24] vs Elina Svitolina (UKR) [14]

No 2 Court

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Naomi Osaka (JPN)

Laura Siegemund (GER) vs Madison Keys (USA) [6]

Nicolas Jarry (CHI) vs Joao Fonseca (BRA)

No 3 Court

Dalma Galfi (HUN) vs Amanda Anisimova (USA) [13]

Andrey Rublev [14] vs Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

Nuno Borges (POR) vs Karen Khachanov [17]

Court 12

Solana Sierra (ARG) vs Cristina Bucsa (ESP)

Kamilla Rakhimova vs Linda Noskova (CZE) [30]

Kamil Majchrzak (POL) vs Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

Court 18

Doubles TBA

Doubles TBA

Luciano Darderi (ITA) vs Jordan Thompson (AUS)

How to watch Wimbledon on TV

Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wimbledon, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.