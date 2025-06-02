Jack Draper v Alexander Bublik LIVE: French Open score and updates after Djokovic beats Norrie
The fourth round continues with Coco Gauff and Jannik Sinner also in action
Cameron Norrie’s clash with Novak Djokovic ended in disappointment on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Having never before beaten the World No. 6 Norrie always faced an uphill battle and so it proved as Djokovic flew through three sets for a 6-2 6-3 6-2 victory.
Earlier, Ekaterina Alexandrova was defeated in straight set by American Coco Gauff who looks to be in impressive form and native French woman Lois Boisson shocked the women’s No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula in a three set thriller.
British No. 1 Jack Draper is also aiming to continue his fine form when he faces Alexander Bublik last on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Bublik has already sprung a surprise in this tournament when beating Alex de Minaur in five sets and his heavy serving style of play will keep Draper on his toes.
The evening session is headlined by men’s No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner who has yet to drop a set in this campaign having swept Arthur Rinderknech, Richard Gasquet, and Jiri Lehecka aside with relative ease. Tonight’s opponent is Andrey Rublev who should pose more of a threat.
Follow all the French Open updates with our live blog below:
*Jack Draper 7-5 3-6 1-4 Alexander Bublik - BREAK!
Ouch. That sums up how this is going for Jack Draper.
With the score 30-40, Draper double faults and gives away his second break of the third set.
Bublik has the British No 1 on the ropes.
*Jack Draper 7-5 3-6 1-3 Alexander Bublik
Draper looks rattled. He’s back on serve but he’s overpressing.
And now, Bublik has another break point.
Jack Draper 7-5 3-6 1-2 Alexander Bublik*
So Cameron Norrie has been beaten and Jack Draper is under pressure too.
Over on Court Suzanne Lenglen, he lost the second set with relative ease and Alexander Bublik has broken him already in the third.
The British No. 1 needs to regain some composure if he is to turn this match around.
Cameron Norrie 2-6 3-6 2-6 Novak Djokovic - GAME, SET & MATCH
A very tough outing for Cameron Norrie today.
Novak Djokovic proved too good, too skilfull and to excellent once again.
At 15-30, Norrie may have felt there was a chance to get back into the set if he could break serve. Djokovic shut that down with a volley from the net to draw level.
He then spanks a forehand down the line to move into the lead.
At match point, Djokovic serves out wide, Norrie can’t return and that is that.
*Cameron Norrie 2-6 3-6 1-5 Novak Djokovic
Djokovic eases off the gas a little which helps Norrie to stay in the game.
At 40-30 however, the Serb serves out wide and steps onto the front foot.
He drills a few forehands over the net then comes forward. A dainty drop shot wins him the game.
Cameron Norrie 2-6 3-6 1-4 Novak Djokovic* - BREAK!
Djokovic has stepped up another gear here. Norrie has no answer and he’s making unnecessary errors.
Staring at another three break points. He serves to Djokovic’s backhand and pings back a return. Djokovic goes long and gives one chance back.
He doesn’t give back a second. Norrie goes wide, Djokovic breaks!
*Cameron Norrie 2-6 3-6 1-3 Novak Djokovic
Things are going from bad to worse for Norrie. Djokovic comes down the line and lands right on the chalk to move 40-0 up trying to hold serve.
Norrie manages to get forward and win a point from the net but Djokovic holds serve.
He completes his break and moves with three games of the match.
Cameron Norrie 2-6 3-6 1-2 Novak Djokovic* - BREAK!
Just what Djokovic wanted. An early break of serve puts a mountain of pressure on Norrie for the rest of this set.
The Serb secures it without conceding a point and now it feels like only a matter of time before he gets the match done with.
*Cameron Norrie 2-6 3-6 1-1 Novak Djokovic
Djokovic dials in and holds serve without issue to keep the third set on serve.
Cam Norrie is going to need to break him at some point in order to get back into the match.
When that moment is remains to be seen.
Cameron Norrie 2-6 3-6 1-0 Novak Djokovic*
Norrie has the serve for the first game in this third set.
Djokovic drives a cross court backhand past his opponent and takes the first point.
Norrie comes back well and starts to dictate play managing to get ahead 30-15. The Brit goes on to hold.
