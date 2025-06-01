Iga Swiatek survives Elena Rybakina blitz to progress at French Open: ‘It was like playing Jannik Sinner’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iga Swiatek looked on the brink of losing her French Open crown but recovered from a set and a break down to extend her winning run at the French Open to 25 matches.

The four-time champion has not lost a match at Roland Garros since 2021, but she appeared to be heading for the exit when Elena Rybakina led 6-1 2-0.

Rybakina, the former Wimbledon champion, had raced into a 5-0 lead after only 20 minutes.

But in a match which eventually lasted two and a half hours, Swiatek came through 1-6 6-3 7-5.

The Pole, who turned 24 on Saturday, now matches Monica Seles' 1990s run of 25 match wins at the tournament.

She said: "It was tough. In the first I felt like I was playing against Jannik Sinner!"

Swiatek will face Elina Svitolina, who sprung a surprise by knocking out fourth seed and last year's runner-up Jasmine Paolini, in the quarter-final.

The 30-year-old from Ukraine saved three match points before winning 6-4 6-7 (6) 6-1 in another dramatic match.

open image in gallery Iga Swiatek was nearly blown away by Elena Rybakina ( AFP via Getty Images )

"I would've never believed this match would swing my way," she said. "It was a really difficult match, Jasmine was playing really, really well. It was really tough. I had to fight until the last point and I'm very happy to be in the next round.

"Of course it's one or two points which decided the second set. I was really pleased to win the second set and played really well to close the match.

"We are at a grand slam so everyone is playing very well and everyone is fighting. It's all about trying to stay focused and finding the opportunities."

open image in gallery Elina Svitolina set up a meeting with Iga Swiatek ( AP )

Svitolina's husband, Gael Monfils, was knocked out by Jack Draper in a thrilling four-setter on Thursday night.

"It's important to recover because today was a very difficult match," she added.

"An ice bath, some food, speak with my brother and Gael as well, enjoy the moment with them and then practice tomorrow to prepare for my next round."

Italian Paolini, who also reached the Wimbledon final last year, said: "It's a tough one. I think we played a great match. I had my chances.

"She played well, I didn't. You know, it's tennis, so it's hard to accept, but I have to."

PA