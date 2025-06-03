Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

French Open Day 11 Best Bets

Keys v Gauff over 2.5 sets - 7/5 Betway

Andreeva v Boisson under 18.5 games - 11/10 Betfred

Sinner to win and both players to win a set - 21/10 BetMGM

Djokovic to beat Zverev 3-1 - 4/1 BetVictor

Accumulator pays 83/1 with BoyleSports

French Open Day 11 betting preview

We’re down to the business end of the tournament now and there is still so much to play for at Roland Garros.

There might be no Brits left in the singles draw but Neal Skupski, Joe Salisbury and Luke Johnson are still flying the flag in the doubles.

Skupski and Salisbury are through to the last four as they look to add to their Grand Slam tallies and secure win their first together, while Johnson is still to play his quarter final match with Dutch partner Sander Arends.

The last of the quarter-finals take place today and there promises to be some cracking action on the Philippe-Chatrier Court, beginning at 10am BST.

We’ve got four French Open bets for day 11 which combine to make a four-fold, returning at 83/1 with BoyleSports and other betting sites.

Madison Keys vs Coco Gauff Prediction

Coco Gauff is yet to drop a set in this year’s French Open as she looks to reach her second final in Paris but standing in her way on Wednesday is fellow American Madison Keys.

Keys, who is seeded seventh, had to come from a set down against the 31 seed Sofia Kenin in the fourth round and that tough clash could stand her in good stead in this one.

Gauff has been barely challenged yet so it will be interesting to see how she fares when she is put under pressure.

This will be the sixth meeting between the two players, and it is Keys who leads the head-to-head 3-2, including victory in their last meeting, which was also on clay.

They met in the last 16 of last year’s Madrid Open when Keys won 7-6 4-6 6-4 on her way to the semi-finals.

We’re predicting another close one this time around, but if Gauff is on her game, then she’ll be too strong for her opponent.

French Open Day 11 prediction 1: Keys v Gauff over 2.5 sets - 7/5 Betway

Mirra Andreeva vs Lois Boisson Prediction

Lois Boisson played the match of her life to reach the quarter-finals, overcoming third seed Jess Pegula 3-6 6-4 6-4 to set up the tie with the sixth seed Mirra Andreeva.

The French woman was given a wildcard for the event and has been the surprise package, although after beating 24th seed Elise Mertens in the first round, we shouldn’t be too surprised.

She is ranked 361st in the world at the moment, so in theory, this should be an easy route to the last four for Andreeva, who is yet to drop a set in either the singles or doubles competitions.

The 18-year-old has been in impressive form so far and is looking to reach the last four for the second year in a row.

This could be one step too far for Boisson, despite the support from the home crowd; the key will be how much her last match took out of her.

Tennis betting sites are all backing Andreeva, who is no bigger than 1/8 in the French Open odds. So, you have to get creative to find a worthwhile bet and we like the price on a rapid Andreeva victory.

French Open Day 11 prediction 2: Andreeva v Boisson under 18.5 games - 11/10 Betfred

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik Prediction

Another player who was in outstanding form in the previous round was Alexander Bublik. The Kazak played some scintilaring tennis to knock out the number five seed Jack Draper 5-7 6-3 6-2 6-4.

If he could play at that standard more often then he would be far higher than his ranking of 62 in the world but Bublik is certainly unpredictable. As he proved on Monday, and against the ninth seed Alex De Minaur, he can beat anyone on his day but the fact he is yet to win a single title says a lot about his consistency.

In Jannik Sinner he is playing one of the most consistent players around with the Italian yet to lose a single set in his four matches so far.

His longest match of the tournament has been just two hours, and he has only been on court for five and a half hours in total. Whichever betting apps you us, Sinner is the heavy favourite for this contest.

However, Bublik is a handful when performing at the peak of his powers and has shown enough to suggest it’s worth considering pairing a Sinner win with both players to claim a set.

French Open Day 11 prediction 3: Sinner to win and both players to win a set - 21/10 BetMGM

Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic Prediction

This match has the potential to be the match of the day and it’s a close one to call. Novak Djokovic has looked pretty good so far but he’s yet to really be tested.

Alexander Zverev will certainly test him, after all the number three seed has reached the last four in Paris four times in the last four years and was a beaten finalist 12 months ago.

This will be the first time they have met on clay since 2019 when they played at the same stage of the competition. Djokovic was the winner in three sets on that occasion before he was beaten in the semi-finals by Dominic Thiem.

Zverev has won three of their last five meetings, although the last one in the semi-finals of the Australian Open came courtesy of a retirement by Djokovic.

A fully fit Djokovic is a match for anyone on clay and we may see a vintage performance from the Serb come the night session at Roland Garros.

French Open Day 11 prediction 4: Djokovic to beat Zverev 3-1 - 4/1 BetVictor

