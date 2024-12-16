Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Emma Raducanu admits her off-court duties cost her energy following her US Open breakthrough but believes she has now found the right balance as she looks to move forward in 2025.

The 22-year-old became one of the world’s most marketable sports stars after her sensational win in New York three years ago and commercial partnerships helped her to be one of the top-10 highest earning female athletes again this year despite being ranked outside the world’s top 50.

With that has come a heightened focus on performances and results, and Raducanu concedes that she probably did give too much time to off-court responsibilities.

“Especially straight after I did really well, for the next few years it was very much like there was so much communication about things off the court,” said Raducanu.

“And I would always, always give my 100 per cent on the court. I was always working really hard, but I just think that I wasn’t prepared as well for the other things that inevitably do take some energy out of you.

“I think now I’m a lot more structured. I’ll be like: ‘OK, I have this time where one hour we will talk about business. And now I’m going to go train for the rest of the week’.

“Also I think I’ve learned how to say no a bit more. Initially, I felt really bad for letting people down. I’d always want to do extra for whatever partner or magazine or whatever I’m shooting for.”

open image in gallery Emma Raducanu is happier with the balance between tennis and off-court responsibilities heading into the new season ( Getty Images )

It is not just off court where Raducanu feels like she has settled on the right strategy.

During pre-season training she cut a happy and relaxed figure working with coach Nick Cavaday, a former childhood mentor who she linked back up with a year ago, and new fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura.

Alongside Cavaday, Raducanu put together a decent 2024, re-establishing herself after triple surgery last year ruled her out for much of the season and finding a measure of consistency in her performances.

She only suffered one significant injury, a foot problem in September that kept her out for two months, but some questionable scheduling meant she played just 15 events.

Raducanu hopes having Nakamura, who previously worked with Maria Sharapova and Naomi Osaka, on board can help her keep on top of her fitness more effectively while at tournaments.

open image in gallery Raducanu is working with coach Nick Cavaday again ( PA Archive )

“I want to play more than I did this year,” she said. “I think now, with my set-up, I’m in a place where I can continue work on the road. So I don’t necessarily need to come back to continue good physical work.

“I can do it pretty much every day, like microdoses. And I think that’s actually going to be a great addition for me next year, which I’m excited about.

“Also with my tennis, I’m in a pretty good spot. I feel like I just want to see how much I can do, fulfil my potential. I’m curious about what my level can get to. I really want to play more. And I think a big part of that is just staying healthy.”

Raducanu’s frequent coaching changes have been another metaphorical stick to beat her with, so a stable partnership with Cavaday, who was formerly head coach of the Lawn Tennis Association’s national academy in Loughborough, has quieted the noise.

She insisted her intentions have been misrepresented, saying: “It’s never really been my interest or philosophy to chop and change coaches. I’ve never really wanted that.

“I’m a very loyal person, whether that’s with my tennis or off the court. Or with what I eat. When I find something I like, I stick to it. I eat the same thing every single day. Same salmon every single day. I like those relationships and I think in the past, unfortunately, it hasn’t always worked like this.”

open image in gallery Raducanu is ready to make waves in the 2025 season ( PA Wire )

Whether Raducanu can push back towards the top-10 ranking she briefly achieved in the summer of 2022 remains to be seen, and the former British No 1 is staying away from setting too specific goals.

She said: “Initially when I first started, before I won the US Open, my main reason was: ‘I want to win a grand slam’. And that happened so young. I’m so grateful for it. But as soon as that happens, I’m like, ‘OK, well what now? I want to win another grand slam’. It’s just not sustainable.

“Because, when you don’t win another grand slam straight away, you get frustrated with that. Now, the reason I play is genuine. I really enjoy what I’m doing, how I’m working, the people I’m working with.

“And I just want to see how good I can be. I really want to see how fast I can be, how fit I can be, how explosive, how well I can move, what I can do. It’s literally just about playing it like a game, seeing how far I can go.”

After heading to Australia for some warm weather training, Raducanu will begin the new season at the ASB Classic in Auckland starting on December 30.