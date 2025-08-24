Emma Raducanu reveals why rapid US Open win was ‘extra special’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu claimed her first win at the US Open since winning the title in 2021 as she breezed past qualifier Ena Shibahara in just 62 minutes.

After famously winning the US Open as an 18-year-old qualifier four years ago, Raducanu has twice crashed out in the opening round – losing to Alize Corner in 2022 and Sofia Kenin in 2024.

But the 22-year-old said she is returning to the US Open in a better place, having enjoyed a consistent run on the court and showing some decent form ahead of the final grand slam of the year.

The British No 1 ultimately was not required to get out of second gear to dismiss the qualifier Shibahara 6-1, 6-2, in what was the fastest win of her grand slam career, but she took an aggressive return position and served well – to the approval of her new coach Francisco Roig.

“Of course I’m very, very pleased to have won that match. It’s my first win here since 2021, so it’s extra special,” Raducanu said. “First rounds are always difficult and especially at a slam. I’m just so happy with the way I came through that.”

Things will undoubtedly get tougher from here, with Raducanu likely to face the 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova in the second round, but this was a promising start.

Before the US Open, Raducanu pushed world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka to a third-set tiebreak in Cincinnati and spoke before the tournament that Roig, a former coach of Rafael Nadal, has already made a difference to her game.

“I’m very happy. I’ve got amazing people in my corner over there, so I want to thank them, and it makes every day the work feel a lot more enjoyable,” Raducanu said.

“I see the progress that I’m making on the practice court, and it might not come straight away, but I know over time I’m just racking up good days building, and I feel like it has to go somewhere.”