US Open order of play and day one schedule including Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka
The US Open gets underway on a Sunday for the first time as Djokovic and Sabalenka headline the opening day
Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka and Emma Raducanu are in action on the opening day of the US Open.
Djokovic begins his quest for a 25th grand slam singles title at the scene of his last major triumph, when he defeated Daniil Medvedev to win his 24th two years ago.
The 38-year-old has not played since his Wimbledon semi-final defeat to Jannik Sinner last month, and opens with a tough test against young American Learner Tien, who stunned Medvedev at this year’s Australian Open and has hard-court wins over Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev this season.
Defending women’s champion Sabalenka has had a frustrating year at the grand slams but the World No 1 will be the heavy favourite against Rebeka Masarova in her opening match.
Raducanu has shown some good form on the hard courts as the 2021 champion returns to Flushing Meadows, where she will play a qualifier in her opening match.
US Open - Day One order of play
All times are UK - BST
Arthur Ashe Stadium
1700 start
Ben Shelton (6) vs qualifier/lucky loser
Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Rebeka Masarova
0000 start
Novak Djokovic (7) vs Learner Tien
Jessica Pegula (4) vs Mayar Sherif
Louis Armstrong Stadium
1600 start
Emma Raducanu vs qualifier
Taylor Fritz (4) vs Emilio Nava
0000 start
Jasmine Paolini vs qualifier
Daniil Medvedev (13) vs Benjamin Bonzi
Order of play for the other courts has yet to be released
