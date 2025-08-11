Emma Raducanu v Aryna Sabalenka live: British No 1 faces world No 1 in Wimbledon rematch at Cincinnati Open
Emma Raducanu is playing Aryna Sabalenka today in the third round of the Cincinnati Open.
The British No 1 battled gamely against the world No 1 in a tight encounter on Centre Court at Wimbledon last month before succumbing to a 7-6, 6-4 defeat, and is out for revenge here. Raducanu carries reasonable form into the contest after reaching the semi-finals of the Washington Open in late July, although she was then thrashed by Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova in Montreal.
As the 30th seed in Cincinnati, Raducanu received a bye to the second round where she met Serbia’s Olga Danilovic, who beat Britain’s Katie Boulter in round one. Raducanu came through in straight sets to set up this match with Sabalenka, who comfortably saw off the 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in her second-round tie.
The tournament is staged at the Lindner Family Tennis Center and is one of the 10 WTA 1000 events on the calendar. It is also considered the key tune-up before the US Open, where Raducanu won her shock grand slam title in 2021, and where Sabalenka is the reigning champion.
Follow all the latest updates below as Raducanu meets Sabalenka in Cincinnati.
When is the match and how to watch
Raducanu v Sabalenka is the second match scheduled on the Centre Court. It will directly follow the previous match between Taylor Townsend and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, which is due to start at 11am local time (4pm UK time).
Raducanu v Sabalenka could therefore take to court at around 5:30pm UK time, but it could be slightly earlier or later depending on the previous match.
The Cincinnati Open is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis in the UK. A stream will also be available on Sky Go or Now TV.
Sabalenka out to dominate US hard court swing
Sabalenka, of course, is the reigning US Open champion and her goal is to win here in Cincinnati and claim this crown first as the perfect preparation for New York – just as she did last year, beating Jessica Pegula in both finals.
Sabalenka crushed Vondrousova to reach third round
The 22-year-old Raducanu faces world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the third round today, after the Belarusian repelled an early challenge from Marketa Vondrousova en route to a 7-5 6-1 win.
Cincinnati Open results
Carlos Alcaraz bounced back from a mid-match slump to down Bosnian Damir Dzumhur 6-1 2-6 6-3, as he hopes to keep his extraordinary run on track after reaching the finals of his last six tournaments.
After a routine start, the second-ranked Spaniard racked up an uncharacteristic number of unforced errors in the second set before regaining his composure, outfoxing his opponent at the net before closing it out with a solid forehand shot.
"I have to be better, for sure. I started the match really well, feeling the ball pretty good," Alcaraz, who next faces Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic, told the Tennis Channel. "I just want to feel much better in the next round."
Alcaraz will play with Emma Raducanu in the new mixed doubles tournament at the US Open next week.
Raducanu wins first match under new coach
"I'm really building some momentum. I'm really happy with how I've stayed pretty consistent over the last few months," said Raducanu.
"I still feel like there's a long way to go but just working hard behind the scenes, putting a lot of hours in and hoping I can trust in that."
Raducanu reached the third round of the Cincinnati Open after a straight-sets win over Olga Danilovic.
The British number one marked her first match since Rafael Nadal's former coach Francis Roig joined her team with a confident 6-3 6-2 victory.
Roig may not have been overly impressed when Raducanu was broken to love in the first game, but the 2021 US Open champion responded well.
After four breaks of serve between the pair in the opening six games, Raducanu came from 30-0 down to grab another for 5-3.
She had won seven points in a row to bring up three set points and took the first with an ace.
In the second, Raducanu gave her Serbian opponent nothing for free, drawing out errors and eventually earning a break for 3-2.
She did not drop another game, wrapping up a fine victory in an hour and 20 minutes.
