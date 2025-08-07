Emma Raducanu ‘excited’ to be working with Rafael Nadal’s ex-coach Francis Roig

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu is “very excited” to be working with Rafael Nadal’s former coach Francis Roig.

The 22-year-old has worked with British coach Mark Petchey on an informal basis since March and has now added Roig to her team.

Spanish coach Roig worked alongside Nadal and with Nadal’s uncle Toni for the majority of his career, where he won 22 grand slams.

Speaking about teaming up with Roig, Raducanu told Sky Sports: “It’s going really well, it’s my second day here with him here, but I did a few days in London before I came out here.

“He’s obviously got a bank of experience and I’m very excited to continue working with him and to have him on my side.”

Roig joins Raducanu’s coaching set-up as she continues preparations for the US Open, the tournament she won in 2021.

Recently, the Briton followed a round-three exit to Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon with a semi-final showing at the Citi Open, where she was eventually beaten by Anna Kalinskaya.

Up next for Raducanu is the Cincinnati Open, where she received a bye in the first round and will face either fellow Briton Katie Boulter or Olga Danilovic.

The US Open begins later in August and Raducanu revealed that she is working with Roig on certain areas to improve.

She added: “I’m working on the quality of my shots to be better. I think against the very top that’s what it needs, it needs to improve.

“So I’m hoping that with time – I’m pretty patient, I’m going to try and be pretty patient – that it’ll improve.”