Emma Raducanu v Janice Tjen live: British No 1 bids to reach third round of US Open
The British No 1 faces rising star Janice Tjen, with Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz also in action on day four
Emma Raducanu continues her US Open campaign in the first match on Louis Armstrong Stadium today, with Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka all in action on a busy day four.
And Britain’s Cam Norrie takes on Argentine Francisco Comesana as the pair bid to keep British hopes alive following a disappointing day three, when Katie Boulter, Francesca Jones, Billy Harris and Sonay Kartal were all knocked out.
Raducanu will face Indonesian qualifier Janice Tjen, who stunned 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova in her opener in New York - and was in fact inspired to pursue tennis as a career by Raducanu’s phenomenal run to the title in 2021.
The British No 1 swept past Japan’s Ena Shibahara in little over an hour in round one to secure her first win at Flushing Meadows since lifting the trophy four years ago.
Her second-round match will begin at 11am local time (4pm BST), with Djokovic taking on American Zachary Svajda at 11.30am local (4.30pm BST) on Arthur Ashe Stadium, and Alcaraz and Sabalenka to follow in the night session.
Follow all the latest scores and updates here.
