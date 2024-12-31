Emma Raducanu issues injury update after pulling out of first tournament of season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the first tournament of the new season through injury.

The 22-year-old was forced to withdraw from the ASB Classic in Auckland with a back problem.

Raducanu suffered a foot injury in September and returned in 2024 after three surgeries.

“Tried my best to be ready,” Raducanu said on the WTA website. “I love Auckland and the fans here but unfortunately picked up a back niggle and won’t be ready in time.”

The tournament was to be Raducanu’s first since hiring renowned fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura, who could be seen on the court working with the world No. 56.

The pair were seen performing back activation exercises with elastic bands.

The former British number one has been beset with fitness issues since her stunning triumph at the US Open in 2021, and she missed two months at the back end of last season with a foot injury.

Raducanu trained at the National Tennis Centre in London after helping Britain reach the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup last month before heading down under for some warm-weather work over Christmas.

Raducanu has struggled with injuries in recent years (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

She was seeded sixth in Auckland and was due to meet 20-year-old American Robin Montgomery in her opening match. The tournament also features former grand slam champions Naomi Osaka and Sofia Kenin.

It is another blow for Raducanu as this latest injury problem will not help her preparations for the first grand slam of the year, the Australian Open, which begins on January 12.