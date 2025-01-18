Emma Raducanu crushed by ruthless Iga Swiatek as Australian Open dreams come crashing down

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu suffered the joint heaviest defeat of her career against Iga Swiatek in the third round of the Australian Open.

The British No 2 managed only a single game and lost 11 in a row in a 6-1 6-0 hammering on Rod Laver Arena.

It equalled the defeat she suffered to Elena Rybakina at a WTA Tour event in Sydney three years ago.

The only previous time Raducanu had played on Melbourne Park’s main arena was against Coco Gauff two years ago, when she acquitted herself well, but Swiatek was simply far too good.

“I played a few shots that I thought afterwards this is what I practise for,” said the second seed, who is bidding for a first Australian Open title.

Having come into the tournament with no warm-up matches following a back spasm – which flared up again during her second-round win over Amanda Anisimova – a third-round showing, Raducanu’s best here, is by no means a disaster.

But this was a brutal demonstration of the gap Raducanu must try to breach if she is to make it to the top of the game.

Swiatek was unhappy to be given a time violation before the match had even begun but she is a famously fast starter on court, which made Raducanu’s first service game feel like an important one.

Swiatek had won six points before the British player managed to get on the board but she stood up well, overcoming a first double fault with some confident play.

The pressure exerted by Swiatek’s heavy spin soon began to take its toll, though, with Raducanu pushed back well behind the baseline and watching balls flying past her.

open image in gallery Emma Raducanu was no match for Iga Swiatek ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

She could make no impression, either, on the Swiatek serve, and the second seed wrapped up the opening set in just 31 minutes.

Raducanu had pushed Swiatek close twice on her favoured clay in Stuttgart, but their only previous hard-court meeting was also a one-sided win for the five-time grand slam champion in Indian Wells in 2023.

A long first game of the second set on the Raducanu serve also went Swiatek’s way and any glimpses of a foothold were soon snuffed out.

Raducanu lacks the power and big weapons of players like Aryna Sabalenka or Rybakina, relying instead on timing, athleticism and a nose for the big moments.

There was no scoreboard tension here, though, and Raducanu’s backhand, normally one of her biggest strengths, was breaking down far too often.

open image in gallery Emma Raducanu couldn’t stay with Iga Swiatek ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The 22-year-old tried in vain to halt the run of game against her but Swiatek was utterly ruthless and Raducanu made a swift exit from the arena with barely a wave.

PA