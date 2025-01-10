Australian Open prize money 2025: How much do players win round by round?
Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are defending champions at the grand slam
The Australian Open singles champions will each take home £1.75m (AU$3.5m) in 2025 with the total prize money for the grand slam increasing by 12 per cent from last year.
Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are the defending champions and stand as favourites among the 128-player fields for both the men’s and women’s singles competition.
The total prize pool including singles, doubles and mixed doubles now stands at around £48.5m (AU$96.5m).
There has also been an increase for the early rounds from last year, with players who reach the main draw earning £66,300 (AU$132,000) even if they do not progress beyond the first round.
There is then an increase in prize money round by round. Here’s everything you need to know.
Australian Open 2025 prize money
Men’s and women’s singles, (Per player – 128 draw)
Winner: £1,760,000 (AU $3,500,000)
Runner-up: £955,000 (AU $1,900,000)
Semi-finals: £553,000 (AU 1,100,000)
Quarter-finals: £334,000 (AU $665,000)
Round 4: £211,000 (AU $420,000)
Round 3: £146,000 (AU $290,000)
Round 2: £100,000 (AU $200,000)
Round 1: £66,300 (AU $132,000)
Men’s and women’s doubles, (Per pair – 64 draw)
Winner: £407,000 (AU $810,000)
Runner-up: £221,000 (AU $440,000)
Semi-finals: £126,000 (AU $250,000)
Round 3: £71,300 (AU $142,000)
Round 2: £41,200 (AU $82,000)
Round 1: £29,140 (AU $58,000)
Mixed doubles, (Per pair, 32 draw)
Winner: £88,000 (AU $175,000)
Runner-up: £49,120 (AU $97,750)
Semi-finals: £26,380 (AU $52,500)
Quarter-finals: £14,000 (AU $27,750)
Round 2: £7,000 (AU $14,000)
Round 1: £3,600 (AU $7,250)
