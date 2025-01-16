Tomorrow's Australian Open order of play, latest results and full schedule
The third round begins at the Australian Open after another stunning day of results in Melbourne
The Australian Open third round begins as Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka take to the Rod Laver Arena.
Defending champion Sabalenka bids for a 16th consecutive win at Melbourne Park when she meets Clara Tauson, with Alcaraz in action against Portugal’s Nuno Borges.
Djokovic has a tricky match against the exciting Czech player Tomas Machac, who beat the 24-time grand slam champion in their last meeting in Geneva last year.
It’s a big day for the remaining British players, too, with Jack Draper and Jacob Fearnley hoping to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time.
Draper plays Aleksandar Vukic, one of only two Australian players left in the singles draw, while Fearnley meets second seed and title contender Alexander Zverev.
Elsewhere, former US Open champion Coco Gauff and former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez contest for a place in the last-16, in a meeting of two of the brightest young players in the game.
Australian Open intended Order of Play - Friday January 17
Rod Laver Arena
12:30 AM (GMT)
Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs. Clara Tauson
3:00 AM (GMT)
Nuno Borges vs. Carlos Alcaraz [3]
8:00 AM (GMT)
Novak Djokovic [7] vs. Tomas Machac [26]
Followed by:
Olga Danilovic vs. Jessica Pegula [7]
Margaret Court Arena
12:30 AM (GMT)
Diana Shnaider [12] vs. Donna Vekic [18]
2:30 AM (GMT)
Jacob Fearnley vs. Alexander Zverev [2]
8:00 AM (GMT)
Coco Gauff [3] vs. Leylah Fernandez [30]
Followed by:
Jack Draper [15] vs. Aleksandar Vukic
John Cain Arena
12:00 AM (GMT)
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova [27] vs. Laura Siegemund
2:00 AM (GMT)
Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Tommy Paul [12]
6:00 AM (GMT)
Naomi Osaka vs. Belinda Bencic
Followed by:
Ugo Humbert [14] vs. Arthur Fils [20]
Kia Arena
12:00 AM (GMT)
Austin Krajicek / Rajeev Ram vs. Matthew Ebden / Joran Vliegen [9]
1:30 AM (GMT)
Paula Badosa [11] vs. Marta Kostyuk [17]
Followed by:
Jakub Mensik vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Jiri Lehecka [24] vs. Benjamin Bonzi
1573 Arena
12:00 AM (GMT)
Katerina Siniakova / Taylor Townsend [1] vs. Shuko Aoyama / Eri Hozumi
2:30 AM (GMT)
Magdalena Frech [23] vs. Mirra Andreeva [14]
Followed by:
Destanee Aiava / Maddison Inglis vs. Marta Kostyuk / Elena-Gabriela Ruse
Australian Open results - Thursday 16 January
Rod Laver Arena
Iga Swiatek (POL) [2] bt. Rebecca Sramkova (SVK)
Alex De Minaur (AUS) [8] bt. Tristan Boyer (USA)
Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] bt. Tristan Schoolkate (AUS)
Jasmine Paolini (ITA) [4]] bt. Renata Zarazua (MEX)
Margaret Court Arena
Emma Navarro (USA) [8] bt. Xiyu Wang (CHN)
Taylor Fritz (USA) [4] bt. Cristian Garin (CHI)
Madison Keys (USA) [19] bt. Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)
Learner Tien (USA) bt. Daniil Medvedev [5]
John Cain Arena
Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) bt. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [18]
Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [6] bt. Iva Jovic (USA)
Holger Rune (DEN) [13] bt. Matteo Berrettini (ITA)
KIA Arena
Emma Raducanu (GBR) bt. Amanda Anisimova (USA)
Ben Shelton (USA) [21] bt. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)
Fabian Marozsan (HUN) bt . Frances Tiafoe (USA) [17]
Danielle Collins (USA) [10] bt. Destanee Aiava (AUS)
1573 Arena
Daria Kasatkina [9] bt. Yafan Wang (CHN)
Gael Monfils (FRA) bt. Daniel Altmaier (GER) vs.
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) [15] bt. Erika Andreeva
Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) bt. Joao Fonseca (BRA)
Court 3
Ons Jabeur (TUN) bt. Camila Osorio (COL)
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) [16] bt. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs.
Alex Michelsen (USA) bt. James McCabe (AUS)
Veronika Kudermetova bt. Katie Boulter (GBR) [22]
Where can I watch the Australian Open?
In the UK, the Australian Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport. Subscribers can also stream the action online on the Eurosport website or with the discovery+ app.
The tournament takes place every day from midnight UK time each day on the outside courts and 1am on the show courts, while night sessions will start at 8am.