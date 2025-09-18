Emma Raducanu vs Barbora Krejcikova live: Brit targets quarter-final spot at Korea Open
Raducanu continues her campaign in Seoul after opting to skip the Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Emma Raducanu takes on Barbora Krejcikova in the second round of the Korea Open hoping to reach the quarter-finals for a second consecutive year.
Raducanu came through a rain-affected opening round match up against Jaqueline Cristian without too much trouble and secured a 6-3 6-4 victory on Centre Court.
The 22-year-old opted to skip Great Britain’s involvement in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals this week in order to play in the WTA 500 event in Seoul, with the British No. 1 determined to improve her ranking over the remainder of the season.
Krejcikova, meanwhiel, has had a difficult year of injuries but rediscovered some form at the US Open where she made it to the quarter-finals. The two-time grand slam winner is hoping to build on that success and reach the latter stages of the tournament in Korea.
Follow all the action from Raducanu vs Krejcikova with our live blog below:
Emma Raducanu beats the rain to finally kickstart Korea Open
Emma Raducanu overcame the frustration of lengthy weather-related delays to beat Jaqueline Cristian in the opening round of the Korea Open.
The contest had been scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed because of rain and more wet weather then caused another substantial delay on Wednesday.
But Raducanu and Romanian Cristian were finally able to take to the court and it was the British No 1 who came out on top 6-3 6-4 after a tussle lasting two hours and two minutes.
Emma Raducanu beats the rain to finally kickstart Korea Open
How can I watch Raducanu v Krejcikova?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis.
Coverage begins at 11.30am.
When is Raducanu v Krejcikova?
The match has been scheduled last on Centre Court on Thursday 18 September, with a not before time of 11:30am (UK).
However, the Korea Open schedule has been disrupted by rain so far.
This is Raducanu and Krejcikova’s first meeting and the winner could face top seed Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals, with the World No. 2 facing Sorana Cirstea earlier in the day.
Emma Raducanu vs Barbora Krejcikova
Emma Raducanu continues her Korea Open campaign against former Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in the second round in Seoul.
After a lengthy rain delay, Raducanu battled to a tough opening win over Jaqueline Cristian in the first round on Wednesday, winning 6-3 6-4 in just over two hours.
Raducanu’s match against Krejcikova will come as Great Britain take on Japan in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in China, with captain Anne Keothavong calling her absence “disappointing”.
But Raducanu is attempting to improve her ranking and a victory over Krejcikova would ensure she defends her quarter-final points from last year’s tournament.
It will be a tough test, however, with Krejcikova putting a tough year of injuries behind her by finding form and reaching the US Open quarter-finals earlier this month.
Good morning!
Emma Raducanu is back in action today as she takes on Barbora Krejcikova at the Korea Open.
Raducanu had a long wait to start her first round match against Jaqueline Cristian after rain delayed the meeting from Tuesday to Wednesday.
The Brit pulled off a straight set win but now has a tough second round tie against former Wimbledon champion Krejcikova.
This match is scheduled last on Centre Court with the action due to begin around midday in the UK.
We’ll have all the build-up and live action so stick around to see if Raducanu can make it into the quarter-finals.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments