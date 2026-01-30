'I was on my way home' - Djokovic saved by Musetti retirement

Novak Djokovic faces another Australian Open showdown with defending champion Jannik Sinner for a place in the final, with Carlos Alcaraz awaiting the winner after the world No 1’s epic semi-final against Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic’s bid for a record 25th grand slam title looked to be over as he trailed Lorenzo Musetti by two sets in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, but the 38-year-old was “extremely lucky” to progress as the Italian retired with a right leg injury.

Having lost to Sinner in each of their last five meetings, including in three grand slam semi-finals, Djokovic will need to improve and brings his “A-game” if he is to end the second seed’s 19-match winning run at Melbourne Park.

Earlier, Alcaraz downed third seed Zverev in a thriller to book a place in his first Australian Open final. The Spaniard led by two sets to love before being derailed by a sudden onset of cramp, with Zverev roaring back to win the next two sets on tie-breaks to force a decider - but Alcaraz dragged himself back from the brink to keep his hopes of becoming the youngest man to complete the career grand slam alive.

Yesterday, top seed Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina set up a rematch of their 2023 final.

