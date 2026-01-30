Djokovic v Sinner live: Australian Open latest score updates as Alcaraz awaits after record semi-final
Djokovic has lost his last five matches against Sinner as the winner awaits Carlos Alcaraz in the final
Novak Djokovic faces another Australian Open showdown with defending champion Jannik Sinner for a place in the final, with Carlos Alcaraz awaiting the winner after the world No 1’s epic semi-final against Alexander Zverev.
Djokovic’s bid for a record 25th grand slam title looked to be over as he trailed Lorenzo Musetti by two sets in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, but the 38-year-old was “extremely lucky” to progress as the Italian retired with a right leg injury.
Having lost to Sinner in each of their last five meetings, including in three grand slam semi-finals, Djokovic will need to improve and brings his “A-game” if he is to end the second seed’s 19-match winning run at Melbourne Park.
Earlier, Alcaraz downed third seed Zverev in a thriller to book a place in his first Australian Open final. The Spaniard led by two sets to love before being derailed by a sudden onset of cramp, with Zverev roaring back to win the next two sets on tie-breaks to force a decider - but Alcaraz dragged himself back from the brink to keep his hopes of becoming the youngest man to complete the career grand slam alive.
Yesterday, top seed Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina set up a rematch of their 2023 final.
Follow latest score updates from the Australian Open, below
SINNER BREAKS! Djokovic 0-2 Sinner*
A sumptuous backhand pass down the line from Sinner gives him 15-30, before Djokovic nets a limp forehand.
First break point for the Italian - and he takes it! Djokovic hits a forehand long, under no pressure, and it’s first blood to Sinner!
Not a good start from the 10-time champion....
*Djokovic 0-1 Sinner
Sinner storms his way to 40-0 with some powerful first serves but then hits a backhand long.
No dramas though, as another big serve out wide is too much for Djokovic, who can only net.
A smooth, simple hold for the Italian first up.
Sinner to serve first
So, after the first semi-final epic, will we have another one here?
Defending champion Sinner will start us out on serve...
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head
This rivalry has completely flipped since Sinner saved match points to beat Djokovic in the 2023 Davis Cup semi-finals. Since then, Sinner has won five tour-level matches in a row, as well as two exhibitions, to lead the official head-to-head 6-4. That includes three wins in a row in grand slams semi-finals, from the Australian Open, to Roland Garros, to Wimbledon.
2025: Wimbledon, semi-final, outdoor grass - Sinner wins 6-3 6-3 6-4
2025: French Open, semi-final, outdoor clay - Sinner wins 6-4 7-5 7-6(3)
2024: Shanghai Masters, final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins 7-6(4) 6-3
2024: Australian Open, semi-final, outdoor hard - Sinner wins 6-1 6-2 6-7(6) 6-3
2023: Davis Cup Finals, semi-final, indoor hard - Sinner wins 6-2 2-6 7-5
2023: ATP Finals, final, indoor hard - Djokovic wins 6-3 6-3
2023: ATP Finals, round robin, indoor hard - Sinner wins 7-5 6-7(5) 7-6(2)
2023: Wimbledon, semi-final, outdoor grass - Djokovic wins 6-3 6-4 7-6(4)
2022: Wimbledon, quarter-final, outdoor grass - Djokovic wins 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2
2021: Monte Carlo, round of 32, outdoor clay - Djokovic wins 6-4 6-2
Djokovic and Sinner make their way out
Here we go again!
Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner enter the stage - the third Grand Slam semi-final they’ve played in in eight months!
Djokovic has not won a set in the past two - what about today?
Sinner on Djokovic
“The level he's still playing, he is I think the most professional athlete we have here in the locker room.
“I also try to be as professional as possible. He has a huge package of experience with himself. You see him on the court. He knows how to handle every situation the best possible way.
“Me, as a 24-year-old, I'm lucky to have someone like him in front of my eyes, and I can hopefully learn something. I feel like every day, every time he plays, I can learn something about him, about Carlos, about all the other great, great players.
“I take this as a positive. I think the way he's playing, the way he's moving, if you are not professional, you don't play at this level. He's an inspiration for all of us and especially the young players.”
Djokovic on Sinner
“I lost to him I think four or five in a row, so he's just playing on such a high level right now, along with Carlos. They're the two best players in the world.
“I mean, [he is the] absolute favourite, but you never know. Hopefully I can deliver my A-game for that matchup, because that's what's going to be needed at least to have a chance. I wasn't playing close to my best today, so I'm going to have to change that around.
“Are they [Sinner and Alcaraz] better right now than me and all the other guys? Yes, they are. I mean, the quality and the level is amazing. It's great. It's phenomenal.
“But does that mean that I walk out with a white flag? No. I'm going to fight until the last shot, until the last point, and do my very best to challenge them.”
Carlos Alcaraz reveals how he kept five-set streak alive in Australian Open epic
Carlos Alcaraz proved why he is the five-set king of tennis as the world No 1 won a record Australian Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev to keep his career grand slam bid alive in five hours and 27 minutes.
”Believing, all the time,” Alcaraz said after advancing to Sunday’s final, where he will face either Sinner or Novak Djokovic. “I always say that you have to believe in yourself no matter what. No matter what you're struggling with , what you've been through, no matter anything. You still believe in yourself all the time.”
Carlos Alcaraz reveals how he kept five-set streak alive in Australian Open epic
What happened in the quarter-finals?
Novak Djokovic advanced to the semi-finals after his opponent Lorenzo Musetti was forced to retire injured while two sets up.
The Italian fifth seed, 23, raced into a 6-4 6-3 lead, playing brilliant tennis, but began to struggle after noticing pain in his leg at the beginning of the second set. The issue became worse at the start of the third, leaving Musetti unable to run, and he retired while 3-1 down.
“I don't know what to say except I feel really sorry for him and he was a far better player,” Djokovic said. “I was on my way home tonight. Being in quarters of a grand slam, two sets to love up and being in full control, so unfortunate. He should have been a winner today, there's no doubt.”
Jannik Sinner returned to the Australian Open semi-finals with a 6-3 6-4 6-4 win over Ben Shelton, his ninth consecutive win over the American. “Today I felt like I was moving again a little bit better. I feel stronger physically again,” Sinner said.
Start of second semi-final delayed
It looks like we could be here for a while. There are huge queues to get into Rod Laver Arena. It’s just ticked past 9pm local time.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks