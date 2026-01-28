Novak Djokovic’s historic Australian Open bid is turning into a tournament of luck

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic was on his way home. Two sets down to Lorenzo Musetti, the dream of a record 25th grand slam title at the Australian Open looked to be fading from sight.

He could have had no complaints, such was his difficultly in keeping the ball in the court as the timing of his shots abandoned him. The unforced error count stood at 31 and was rising. A troublesome blister on his right toe forced a medical timeout.

But then the tennis gods answered his prayers. In the second game of the third set, Musetti tweaked his groin while serving. The look on the Italian’s face as he winced towards his coaches said it all: he was done. Unable to run side to side, he was forced to retire to send Djokovic through.

open image in gallery Novak Djokovic applauds the injured Lorenzo Musetti from the court ( REUTERS )

“I don't know what to say except that I feel really sorry for him and he was a far better player, a stunned Djokovic said after applauding Musetti off the court. ”I was on my way home tonight. He should have been a winner today, there's no doubt.

“I'm just extremely lucky to get to get through this one today. I had a walkover in the fourth round. Today, should have been beaten. Two sets down and I get the win. So I mean, I'm gonna double my prayers tonight for sure, and gratitude to God for really giving me this opportunity once again. I'm gonna do my best in a couple of days to use it.”

It certainly feels like there is someone, somewhere watching over Djokovic and guiding the 38-year-old towards what would be a historic, record 25th grand slam title at the Australian Open.

He received a walkover from the fourth round when his opponent, the talented Czech Jakub Mensik, withdrew due to an abdominal injury. Djokovic also narrowly avoided being defaulted from the tournament after striking a ball near the head of a ball girl during his third-round win over Botic van de Zandschulp.

open image in gallery Novak Djokovic admitted Lorenzo Musetti should have been the winner ( AFP via Getty Images )

Now, Djokovic will face either Jannik Sinner or Ben Shelton in Friday’s semi-finals after playing just 11 full sets at the tournament. With his time on court reduced first by three efficient straight-sets wins, then a walkover, and now a retirement when a five-set comeback was required, Djokovic will arrive at the business end of the tournament with plenty left in the tank. That’s exactly what Djokovic needed after admitting he “ran out of gas” in defeats to Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in semi-finals last year.

The 10-time champion still has plenty he needs to figure out, however. He admitted he lacked rhythm, having not played since Saturday due to the fourth-round walkover. On paper, it should have helped Djokovic, but Musetti was running away with the quarter-final and dominating the rallies with his variety and spin before injury struck. ”To be quite frank, I have no idea at this stage of my career what really serves me, what doesn't,” Djokovic admitted.

But he gets another opportunity to figure that out.

open image in gallery Musetti was the better player and looked on court to reach the semi-finals before injury struck ( REUTERS )

Strangely, when Djokovic was heading towards the exit door, it had appeared that he would come to regret an extraordinary act of sportsmanship earlier in the match.

In the second set, Djokovic was down a break, serving at 3-5, when he sent Musetti chasing towards the tramlines by landing a volley onto the line. Musetti reached the ball by directed the angled crosscourt return out of the court, as Djokovic lunged to try and return it.

open image in gallery Djokovic conceded a point at a key stage of the second set ( Getty Images )

By winning the point, Djokovic would have moved 40-15 up in the game, and likely would have forced the Musetti to serve for the set. Instead, Djokovic stopped play and told umpire James Keothavong that he had touched the ball before it had landed out, therefore awarding Musetti the point.

On first look, it did not appear that Djokovic had touched the ball, but replays showed that the Serbian had brushed it with his frame. Musetti, if he had spotted it, would have been able to request a VAR-style umpire review. Umpire Keothavong did not appear to notice that Djokovic had touched the ball.

It meant Djokovic faced 30-30 on serve instead of 40-15 and, although he won the next point with a forehand winner, Djokovic was dragged to deuce, where he lost the game and the set. It was only then, after taking a medical timeout for treatment on his blister, that Djokovic’s luck began to turn.