Djokovic v Musetti live: Australian Open live score updates with history on the line in quarter-final
Djokovic takes the next step in his latest bid for a 25th grand slam title before Jannik Sinner faces Ben Shelton
Novak Djokovic faces fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open as he bids to take the next step in his quest for tennis history.
Djokovic’s latest pursuit of a 25th grand slam title was aided by a walkover in the fourth round, as Jakub Mensik pulled out of the tournament due to injury.
The 38-year-old reached all four semi-finals at the grand slam tournaments last year, only to run into injury or one of Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz, and Australia, where he is a 10-time champion appears his best shot at taking the all-time record.
Earlier, Elena Rybakina ended Iga Swiatek’s career grand slam attempt with a 7-5 6-1 victory in the women’s quarter-finals. Rybakina, the 2023 runner-up, will play either Jessica Pegula or Amanda Anisimova in the semi-finals.
Later, Jannik Sinner will aim to continue his winning run at the tournament as Ben Shelton bids for revenge against the defending champion - with Djokovic or Musetti awaiting the winner.
Novak Djokovic returns to action after fourth-round walkover
Novak Djokovic received a walkover to the last-eight after his fourth-round opponent Jakub Mensik withdrew from the tournament due to injury, which could be crucial to his chances of winning a 25th grand slam title.
The 10-time Australian Open champion is bidding to reach a fifth grand slam semi-final in a row at the age of 38 as he seeks more tennis history in Melbourne.
“There's always something that is happening with the body, but I think generally I feel as good as I have felt in a while,” Djokovic said after his third-round win over Botic van de Zandschulp, where he narrowly avoided being defaulted from the tournament after striking a ball near the head of a ball girl.
"I cannot predict the future, I don't know how things are going to unfold from this day onwards, but I'm doing everything I can."
Good morning and welcome
Novak Djokovic bids for another grand slam semi-final at the Australian Open as he takes on fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti.
Djokovic reached all four semi-finals at the grand slam tournaments last year, at the age of 38, only to run into injury or one of Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz.
His latest pursuit of a 25th grand slam title has been aided by a walkover in the fourth round, as Jakub Mensik pulled out of the tournament due to injury.
Italian Musetti, who is through to his first Australian Open semi-final, will be a tough test, but Djokovic won their last meeting in an epic three-hour Athens final at the end of last year.
Musetti has only won one of his 10 matches against Djokovic, who is a 10-time champion at Melbourne Park.
