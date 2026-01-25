Australian Open latest order of play and tournament schedule
Defending champions Madison Keys and Jannik Sinner are in fourth-round action on Monday
The Australian Open fourth round comes to a close with defending champions Madison Keys and Jannik Sinner headlining a packed day nine.
Ninth seed Keys takes on compatriot and sixth seed Jessica Pegula, opening proceedings in the day session on Rod Laver Arena.
Second seed Sinner, who is aiming to seal a consecutive hat-trick of titles in Melbourne, has been granted a reprieve by the tournament organisers as he plays later in the day session on Margaret Court Arena, two days after wilting in 40 degree heat against Eliot Spizzirri.
He’ll face compatriot Luciano Darderi, while another Italian, Lorenzo Musetti takes on American Taylor Fritz earlier on Rod Laver Arena. Novak Djokovic awaits the winner; the veteran is through with a walkover after Jakub Mensik’s injury-enforced withdrawal.
The night session on the show court will see second seed Iga Swiatek - bidding for a maiden Australian Open title to complete the grand slam set - face home hope and qualifier Maddison Inglis before Ben Shelton plays Casper Ruud.
Elsewhere former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina plays Belgium’s Elise Mertens, and another favourite for the crown, Amanda Anisimova, plays China’s Xinyu Wang.
Here’s the full order of play from day nine in Melbourne:
Australian Open order of play
Day Nine - Monday 26 January
Rod Laver Arena
12:30 AM GMT
- Jessica Pegula (USA) [6] vs Madison Keys (USA) [9]
- Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) [5] vs Taylor Fritz (USA) [9]
8:00 AM GMT
- Maddison Inglis (AUS) vs Iga Swiatek (POL) [2]
- Ben Shelton (USA) [8] vs Casper Ruud (NOR) [12]
Margaret Court Arena
12:30 AM GMT
- James McCabe (AUS) / Li Tu (AUS) [WC] vs Jason Kubler (AUS) / Marc Polmans (AUS) [WC]
- Hanyu Guo (CHN) / Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) [16] vs Kimberly Birrell (AUS) / Talia Gibson (AUS) [WC]
5:00 AM GMT
- Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [5] vs Elise Mertens (BEL) [21]
- Luciano Darderi (ITA) [22] vs Jannik Sinner (ITA) [2]
John Cain Arena
12:30 AM GMT
- Asia Muhammad (USA) / Erin Routliffe (AUS) [6] vs Ena Shibahara (JPN) / Vera Zvonareva
- Xinyu Wang (CHN) vs Amanda Anisimova (USA) [4]
- Anna Danilina (KAZ) / JJ Tracy (USA) vs Leylah Fernandez (CAN) / Nick Kyrgios (AUS) [WC]
- Maya Joint / Matthew Romios (AUS) [WC] vs Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) / Mate Pavic (CRO) [5]
Australian Open tournament schedule
Monday 26 January
- 4 x men’s singles and 4 x women’s singles | fourth round
- 4 x men’s doubles and 4 x women’s doubles | third round
- 4 x mixed doubles | second round
- 8 x boys’ singles and 8 x girls’ singles | second round
Tuesday 27 January
- 2 x men’s singles and 2 x women’s singles | Quarter-finals
- 2 x men’s doubles and 2 x women’s doubles | Quarter-finals
- 4 x mixed doubles | Quarter-finals
- 8 x men’s and 8 x women’s wheelchair singles | first round
- 8 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | second round
Wednesday 28 January
- 2 x men’s singles and 2 x women’s singles | Quarter-finals
- 2 x men’s doubles and 2 x women’s doubles | Quarter-finals
- 2 x mixed doubles | Semi-finals
- 4 x men’s and 4 x women’s wheelchair singles | Quarter-finals
- 4 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | third round
Thursday 29 January
- 2 x women’s singles | Semi-finals
- 2 x men’s doubles and 2 x women’s doubles | Semi-finals
- 2 x men’s and 2 x women’s wheelchair singles | Semi-finals
- 4 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | third round
Friday 30 January
- 2 x men’s singles | Semi-finals
- Mixed doubles final 🏆
- Men’s wheelchair doubles final 🏆
- Women’s wheelchair doubles final 🏆
- 4 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | quarter-finals
Saturday 31 January
- Women’s singles final 🏆
- Men’s doubles final 🏆
- Women’s doubles final 🏆
- Men’s wheelchair singles final 🏆
- Women’s wheelchair singles final 🏆
- 2 x boys’ singles and 2 x girls’ singles | semi-finals
Sunday 1 February
- Men’s singles final 🏆
- Boys’ singles final 🏆
- Girls’ singles final 🏆
