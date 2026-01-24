Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open dream ended in heartbreak as the 16th seed was forced to withdraw from the tournament just hours before her third-round clash against Australian Maddison Inglis in Saturday’s night session due to an abdominal injury.

Osaka pulling out was the biggest result in the women’s draw so far, with 10th seed Belinda Bencic previously holding that crown after a second-round defeat to 19-year-old Czech qualifier Nikola Bartunkova. Bencic was one of the in-form players in the women’s draw, having beaten Iga Swiatek on her way to starting the season 6-0, but was stunned by Bartunkova 6-3 0-6 6-4 on Thursday.

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka are the top seeds for the tournament, with Jannik Sinner and Swiatek the second seeds as the first grand slam of the year gets underway. Alcaraz and Sinner could become the first men to play in four consecutive grand slam finals since Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal did so between 2011 and 2012. Alcaraz is bidding for his first Australian Open title - which would make the youngest man of all time to complete the career grand slam - while Sinner is on for a hat-trick of titles in Melbourne.

Sabalenka, the US Open champion, and Swiatek, the Wimbledon champion, have yet to meet in a grand slam final. Swiatek is also an Australian Open title away from completing the career grand slam while Sabalenka will be out to regain her crown after a shock defeat to Madison Keys in last year’s final.

Elsewhere, Coco Gauff is the women’s third seed, with defending champion Keys ninth on the women’s side. Djokovic, the record 10-time champion in Melbourne, is seeded fourth on the men’s side and would expect to face Sinner in the semi-finals if he gets there.

Men’s seeds

1. Carlos Alcaraz

Plays fourth round vs. Tommy Paul [19]

2. Jannik Sinner

Plays fourth round vs. Luciano Darderi [22]

3. Alexander Zverev

Plays fourth round vs. Francisco Cerundolo [18]

4. Novak Djokovic

Plays fourth round vs. Jakub Mensik [16]

5. Lorenzo Musetti

Plays fourth round vs. Taylor Fritz [9]

6. Alex de Minaur

Plays fourth round vs Alexander Bublik [10]

❌ 7. Felix Auger-Aliassime - knocked out first round by Nuno Borges, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 0-0, ret.

8. Ben Shelton

Plays fourth round vs. Casper Ruud [12]

9. Taylor Fritz

Plays fourth round vs. Lorenzo Musetti [5]

10. Alexander Bublik

Plays fourth round vs. Alex de Minaur [6]

11. Daniil Medvedev

Plays fourth round vs. Learner Tien [25]

12. Casper Ruud

Plays fourth round vs. Ben Shelton [8]

❌ 13. Andrey Rublev - knocked out in third round by Francisco Cerúndolo [18] 6-3 7-6 6-3

❌ 14. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina - knocked out in third round by Tommy Paul [19] 6-1 6-1 Walkover

15. Karen Khachanov - knocked out in third round by Luciano Darderi [22] 7-6 3-6 6-3 6-4

16. Jakub Mensik

Plays fourth round vs. Novak Djokovic [4]

❌ 17. Jiri Lehecka - knocked out first round vs Arthur Gea [Q] 7-5 7-6 7-5

18. Francisco Cerundolo

Plays fourth round vs. Alexander Zverev [3]

19. Tommy Paul

Plays fourth round vs. Carlos Alcaraz [1]

❌ 20. Flavio Cobolli - knocked out first round vs Arthur Fery [Q] , 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-1

❌ 21. Denis Shapovalov - knocked out second round vs Marin Cilic, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

22. Luciano Darderi

Plays fourth round vs. Jannik Sinner [2]

❌ 23. Tallon Griekspoor - knocked out first round vs Ethan Quinn 6-2 6-3 6-2

❌ 24. Arthur Rinderknech - knocked out first round vs Fabian Marozsan, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-4.

25. Learner Tien

Plays fourth round vs Daniil Medvedev [11]

❌ 26. Cameron Norrie - knocked out in third round by Alexander Zverev [3] 7-5 4-6 6-3 6-1

❌ 27. Brandon Nakashima - knocked out first round vs Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3 4-6 7-6 7-6

❌ 28. Joao Fonseca - knocked out first round vs Eliot Spizzirri

❌ 29. Frances Tiafoe - knocked out in third round by Alex de Minaur [6] 6-3 6-4 7-5

❌ 30. Valentin Vacherot - knocked out in third round by Ben Shelton [8] 6-4 6-4 7-6

❌ 31. Stefanos Tsitsipas - knocked out second round vs. Tomas Machac, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).

❌ 32. Corentin Moutet - knocked out in third round by Carlos Alcaraz [1] 6-2 6-4 6-1

Women’s seeds

1. Aryna Sabalenka

Plays fourth round vs. Victoria Mboko [17]

2. Iga Swiatek

Plays fourth round vs. Maddison Inglis [Q]

3. Coco Gauff

Plays fourth round vs. Karolina Muchova [19]

4. Amanda Anisimova

Plays fourth round vs. Xin Wang

5. Elena Rybakina

Plays fourth round vs. Elise Mertens [21]

6. Jessica Pegula

Plays fourth round vs. Madison Keys [9]

❌ 7. Jasmine Paolini - knocked out in third round by Iva Jovic [29] 6-2 7-6

8. Mirra Andreeva

Plays fourth round vs. Elina Svitolina [12]

9. Madison Keys

Plays fourth round vs. Jessica Pegula [6]

❌ 10. Belinda Bencic - knocked out second round by Nikola Bartunkova [Q], 6-3, 0-6, 6-4.

❌ 11. Ekaterina Alexandrova - knocked out in first round by Zeynep Sonmez [Q] 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

12. Elina Svitolina

Plays fourth round vs. Mirra Andreeva [8]

❌ 13. Linda Noskova - knocked out in third round by Xin Wang 7-5 6-4

❌ 14. Clara Tauson - knocked out in third round by Victoria Mboko [17] 7-6 5-7 6-3

❌ 15. Emma Navarro - knocked out in first round by Magda Linette, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

❌ 16. Naomi Osaka - withdrew before third round vs Maddison Inglis

17. Victoria Mboko

Plays fourth round vs. Aryna Sabalenka [1]

❌ 18. Liudmila Samsonova - knocked out first round by Laura Siegemund, 0-6, 7-5, 6-4.

19. Karolina Muchova

Plays fourth round vs. Coco Gauff [3]

❌ 20. Marta Kostyuk - knocked out first round by Elsa Jacquemot, 6-7 7-6 7-6

21. Elise Mertens

Plays fourth round vs. Elena Rybakina [5]

❌ 22. Leylah Fernandez - knocked out first round vs Janice Tjen

❌ 23. Diana Shnaider - knocked out in third round by Elina Svitolina [12] 7-6 6-3

❌ 24. Jelena Ostapenko - knocked out second round vsWang Xinyu, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

❌ 25. Paula Badosa - knocked out second round vs Oksana Selekhmeteva, 6-4, 6-4.

❌ 26. Dayana Yastremska - knocked out first round by Elena-Gabriela Ruse, 6-4, 7-5

❌ 27. Sofia Kenin - knocked out first round by Peyton Stearns, 6-3, 6-2.

❌ 28. Emma Raducanu - knocked out second round by Anastasia Potapova, 7-6 6-2

29. Iva Jovic

Plays fourth round vs. Yulia Putintseva

❌ 30. Maya Joint - knocked out first round vs Tereza Valentova

❌ 31. Anna Kalinskaya - knocked out in third round by Iga Swiatek [2] 6-1 1-6 6-1

❌ 32. Marketa Vondrousova - withdrew before first round vs Hailey Baptiste

Is the Australian Open on TV?

The tournament will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK as well as online on Discovery+.

In the US, it will be shown live on ESPN and Tennis Channel.