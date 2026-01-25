Novak Djokovic handed Australian Open walkover as opponent pulls out injured

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic has been handed a walkover through to the Australian Open quarter-finals after opponent Jakub Mensik pulled out injured.

The pair had been due to clash in the night session on Rod Laver Arena on Monday, but Mensik revealed an abdominal problem will prevent him from taking to the court.

The 20-year-old Czech said on Instagram: "This is a tough one to write. After doing everything we could to keep going, I have to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an abdominal muscle injury that has progressed over the last matches.

open image in gallery Jakub Mensik has been forced to pull out ( Getty Images )

"After a long discussion with my team and doctors, we decided not to step on court tomorrow."

It is a cruel blow for Mensik, who is one of the most promising young players in the men's game and had reached the last 16 at a grand slam for the first time.

He continued: "Even though I'm disappointed, making the fourth round here for the first time is something I will carry with me for a long time. I felt so much energy from the fans and the atmosphere in Melbourne was truly special."

The news, which follows Naomi Osaka's withdrawal due to the same injury, could be a major boost to Djokovic's hopes of winning a record 25th grand slam title.

The 38-year-old has run out of steam physically in recent major tournaments after reaching the latter stages but is yet to drop a set here and now has an extra day off before a quarter-final meeting with either Lorenzo Musetti or Taylor Fritz.

Djokovic revealed after beating Botic van de Zandschulp on Saturday that he had not been practising on days off in an effort to conserve as much energy as possible.

He said: "I think I was moving great. There's always something that is happening with the body, but I think generally I feel as good as I have felt in a while.

"I cannot predict the future, I don't know how things are going to unfold from this day onwards, but I'm doing everything I can."

PA