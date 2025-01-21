✕ Close Djokovic refuses on-court interview after 'insulting comments'

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz renew their epic rivalry in the Australian Open quarter-finals, with grand slam history on the line in Melbourne.

Djokovic and Alcaraz are used to meeting in major finals, such as the Olympics gold medal match and past two Wimbledon showpieces, but a quarter-final clash is their earliest ever meeting. Djokovic, the seventh seed, defeated Alcaraz in a thrilling Olympics final last year but the young Spaniard has won both of their previous matches at the grand slams, the latest a dominant victory in last summer’s Wimbledon final.

At 37, Djokovic is bidding to win a 25th grand slam and 100th career title this month, and the Serbian was caught up in a storm when boycotting a post-match interview and demanding an apology from host broadcaster Channel 9 over “insulting and offensive” comments towards him from presenter Tony Jones. Djokovic has received his apology, but the controversy may add an extra edge to the contest.

Alcaraz, at 21, is bidding to become the youngest man to complete the career grand slam, as the entertaining third seed bids to win the Australian Open for the first time. Follow live updates from Djokovic v Alcaraz in our live blog below.