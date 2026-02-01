'A little bit disrespectful' - Djokovic reminds reporter over his Grand Slam dominance

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meet in a blockbuster Australian Open final where, one way or another, history will be made.

Djokovic is one win away from the standalone record of 25 grand slam singles titles and, at 38, is bidding to become the oldest grand slam champion in the Open era. At the other end of the scale, world No 1 Alcaraz can become the youngest man of all time to complete the career grand slam, at the age of 22.

Alcaraz and Djokovic have previously met in two grand slam finals, with Alcaraz beating him twice at Wimbledon. But Djokovic won an epic Olympics final in Paris around 18 months ago, before beating Alcaraz in last year’s Australian Open quarter-finals.

And after ending Jannik Sinner’s dominant run, as well as breaking the Sinner-Alcaraz duopoly of finals, no one will be counting Djokovic out this time, although both men will have to recover from marathon efforts in the semi-finals.

“I just hope that I’ll have enough gas to go toe to toe with him,” Djokovic said. “That’s my desire, and then let the gods decide the winner.”

