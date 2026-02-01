Novak Djokovic identifies his one regret from ‘bitter’ Australian Open final defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic was proud of his record-breaking run to the Australian Open final at the age of 38 but could not hide his disappointment as his bid for a 25th grand slam singles title slipped by in defeat to Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic, the oldest man in the Open era to reach the Australian Open final, was beaten in four sets by the 22-year-old Alcaraz, who became the youngest man of all time to complete the career grand slam.

Djokovic had produced one of the greatest performances of his career to end Jannik Sinner’s dominant run across five sets in the semi-finals, and came out firing in the final to win the opening set against Alcaraz in just 39 minutes.

Even though Alcaraz overturned his elder rival, handing the Serbian his first defeat in an Australian Open final after 10 victories, Djokovic said he came away from the tournament still believing that he can win a record-breaking 25th major title.

“I always believe I can, otherwise I wouldn't be competing,” Djokovic said. “It's great that I was able to beat Jannik in five and really battle Carlos in four close sets.

”I remain disappointed with the way I felt in second and third after an incredible start. I felt great about myself and then things changed. It is what it is. That's sport.

“When you draw a line and you make an assessment of what happened the last couple of weeks, it's an incredible achievement for me to be able to play finals, be couple of sets away maybe to win a championship.

“Of course, after a loss, it's a bitter feeling. But nevertheless I have to be content with this result.”

open image in gallery Alcaraz now has three victories in his three grand slam finals against Djokovic ( Getty Images )

Djokovic said he would not discuss his physical condition or make excuses for the defeat. His semi-final victory over Sinner came in four hours and nine minutes, and he faded after the first set of the final.

Djokovic, though, was left to rue a couple of missed opportunities in the fourth set, particularly on break point at 4-4 when he had a look at Alcaraz’s second serve but dumped a forehand return into the net.

“Game-wise, you saw it. The first set was one of the best sets I've played the last couple years,” he said. “I regained my energy and momentum mid-fourth. I asked the crowd to get involved. They did.

“Just a bad miss at 4-4 and break point. That forehand, I had a good look at that forehand. My forehand broke down in important moments. That's what happens.

open image in gallery Djokovic regretted key forehand errors as he chased the break in the fourth set ( Getty Images )

”One or two shots can change the momentum of the match and switch things around. I'm just very disappointed I wasn't able to maintain that kind of feeling that I had in the first set. There are lot of what-if scenarios in my head.”

Djokovic was effusive in his praise of Alcaraz, who is also the youngest man to win seven grand slam singles titles after adding his first Australian Open to two titles at the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open.

“The results are a testament to his already stellar career,” Djokovic said. “I can't think of any other superlatives about him. He deserves every bit of the praise that he gets from his peers, but also the whole tennis community.

”He's a very nice young man. Good values, nice family. Of course, already a legendary tennis player that made already a huge mark in the history books of tennis, I mean, with only 22 years of age. It's super impressive, no doubt about it.

“I managed to beat Jannik, who is double defending champion here and won the last five matches against me, in five sets. I’m very proud of that. Incredible match, incredible achievement.

”But you're speaking to me ten minutes after I lost the final, so of course I'm going to be a little bit bitter about losing. But I lost to a No 1 in the world and already a legendary player.”