Carlos Alcaraz reveals his next tattoo after winning Australian Open
After inking a strawberry for Wimbledon, an Eiffel Tower for his French Open and adding the Statue of Liberty for the US Open, Alcaraz has revealed his latest mark
Carlos Alcaraz revealed he would celebrate winning a first Australian Open title by getting a tattoo of a kangaroo after completing the career grand slam in Melbourne.
The 22-year-old, who made history by defeating Novak Djokovic in the final to become the youngest man to complete the grand slam, has celebrated his previous major successes through ink.
The Spaniard has a strawberry to celebrate Wimbledon, an Eiffel Tower to mark his French Open and added the Statue of Liberty in September after winning his second US Open title in New York.
A little kangaroo, then, makes sense after his first Australian Open title. “It's going to be on the leg, for sure,” Alcaraz said. “I don't know if it will be the right or the left one.
“So I’ve got to choose a good spot, but it's going to be for sure close to the French Open or Wimbledon. I just have to choose.”
Before this year, the world No 1 had never made it past the quarter-finals in Melbourne but completed the set in record time as he denied Djokovic his own slice of history.
And Alcaraz said he was going to make sure he appreciate the size of his achievement. “In tennis, sometimes you don't stop yourself and think about what you're doing,” he said.
“What I've learned this year is it’s about appreciating and enjoying every single second of the moment you're living. Not only lifting the trophies, but playing tournaments, playing tennis, getting victories, the losses.
“Whatever it is, just enjoy and appreciate the life you're living. Right now I'm just trying to have a time to realise what I've been doing.
“I know I'm doing history with some trophies, some tournaments, the achievements that I've been getting. For me it's an honour to put my name on the history books.”
The 22-year-old came into the new season having split from his long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero and he did not hide away from the fact that the Australian Open and completing the career grand slam was the biggest goal of his year.
How Carlos Alcaraz ranks in list of men to complete career grand slam
- Carlos Alcaraz: 22 years 272 days, completed at 2026 Australian Open
- Don Budge: 22 years 363 days, completed at 1938 French Championships
- Rod Laver: 24 years 32 days, completed at 1962 US National Championships
- Rafael Nadal: 24 years 102 days, completed at2010 US Open
- Fred Perry: 26 years 15 days, completed at 1935 French Championships
- Roy Emerson: 27 years 244 days, completed at 1964 Wimbledon Championships
- Roger Federer: 27 years 303 days, completed at 2009 Roland Garros
- Novak Djokovic: 29 years 15 day, completed at 2016 Roland Garros
- Andre Agassi: 29 years 68 days, completed at 1999 Roland Garros
“Every year that I came here to Australia I was thinking about getting the trophy. Couldn't happen. Couldn't go farther than quarter-finals,” he said.
”Coming this year I was hungry for more, ambitious for getting the trophy, and being strong mentally enough. I was not hearing anything or any words from [outside].
“Then just playing good tennis in this tournament means a lot, means the world to me, and it is a dream come true for me.”
