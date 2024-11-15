Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Daniil Medvedev said he needs to “build a better version” of himself after Thursday’s ATP Finals defeat to Jannik Sinner ensured the Russian will end the season without a title for the first time since 2017.

Former US Open champion Medvedev was beaten 6-3 6-4 by World No 1 Sinner in his final group match, leaving him no chance of reaching the last four in the season-ending tournament in Turin.

“I want to be number one in the world, but I didn’t play well enough this year, by far. Jannik is playing much better. He proved it many times,” Medvedev told reporters.

“But I’m number four in the big tennis world. I’m super proud about that because, as I said, especially in the end of the year, I struggled throughout the whole year. Every practice, every match was a struggle for me.

“Before I would feel I had the edge on the opponent and win it easy. Now I needed to win three sets, tie-breaks, breaks in the end of the set. I would put it (season) somewhere on six and a half out of 10.”

Medvedev, who opted to skip ATP 250 events and only play in bigger tournaments this year, reached the final of the Australian Open and Indian Wells.

Jannik Sinner beat Daniil Medvedev in straight sets at the ATP Finals ( EPA )

Asked about his plans for the pre-season, Medvedev said: “We’re going to try to really build something a little bit new. I see right now that it’s not good enough, especially against guys like Jannik and Carlos (Alcaraz).

“If we talk purely tactics, I feel like I played fine. It’s just execution... That’s what we’re going to work on a lot in pre-season, to build a little bit better version of myself, which is not easy when you’re 28 years old.

“About titles, I’m not that concerned. I could have gotten some different tournaments. I basically played three 500s this year and all the rest was Masters and Grand Slams.”

Reuters