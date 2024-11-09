ATP Finals 2024: Schedule, times and how to watch Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and more

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The ATP Finals return to Turin, Italy with home favourite Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz among those playing in the tournament.

It is the first time since 2001 that none of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, the sport’s famous ‘big three’, will play.

The top eight singles players will compete for the final trophy of the year over the coming days.

Novak Djokovic, last year’s champion and the record winner with seven titles, was a late withdrawal due to injury.

"It’s quite an honour to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin. I was really looking forward to being there, but due to an ongoing injury I won’t be playing next week,” Djokovic said.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ATP Finals:

When are the ATP Finals?

The ATP Finals run from November 10-17 in Turin, Italy.

They are played on indoor hard courts at the Inalpi Arena.

There will be two singles matches and two doubles matches played on each day until the semi-finals on November 17 and finals on November 18.

open image in gallery Carlos Alcaraz will also feature in Turin ( EPA )

Who is playing?

Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz were already secure of their places before the final week of the season.

And after Novak Djokovic pulled out injured, the final three places went to Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev.

What is the draw?

Ilie Nastase Group

Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur

John Newcombe Group

Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev

open image in gallery Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner at the ATP Finals last year in Turin ( Getty Images )

What is the format?

The eight players will split into two groups of four. Then each player will have three matches in their groups, with the top two entering the semi-finals.

Each player will play three matches in their group and the top two in each group will advance to the semi-finals.

ATP Finals schedule

(All times GMT)

November 10:

Day session - not before 1pm: Daniil Medvedev vs Taylor Fritz

Evening session – not before 7.30pm: Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur

November 11:

Day session - not before 1pm: Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud

Evening session – not before 7.30pm: Alexander Zverev vs Andrey Rublev

November 12: Day session - 10.30am (doubles), 1pm (singles). Evening session – 5pm (doubles), not before 7.30pm (singles)

November 13: Day session - 10.30am (doubles), 1pm (singles). Evening session – 5pm (doubles), not before 7.30pm (singles)

November 14: Day session - 10.30am (doubles), 1pm (singles). Evening session – 5pm (doubles), not before 7.30pm (singles)

November 15: Day session - 10.30am (doubles), 1pm (singles). Evening session – 5pm (doubles), not before 7.30pm (singles)

November 16: Day session – 11am (doubles), 1.30pm (singles). Evening session – 5pm (doubles), not before 7.30pm (singles)

November 17: Doubles final at 2pm and singles final at 5pm.

Prize money

The purse for the 2024 ATP Finals is set at $15,250,000 (£11.75m).

If the singles champion goes undefeated, they can earn up to $4,881,100 (£3.76m), while a champion with a defeat from the groups would win $ 2,237,200 (£1.72m).