Jannik Sinner marches on at ATP Finals

Home favourite Jannik Sinner advanced to the ATP Finals last four with a 100 per cent record and eliminated Daniil Medvedev as he defeated the Russian in straight sets in Turin.

Sinner triumphed 6-3 6-4 over Medvedev in an hour and 13 minutes to add to his victories over Alex de Minaur and Taylor Fritz and take top spot in the Ilie Nastase Group.

The top seed, winner of both the Australian and US Opens this year, said in quotes on atptour.com: “I’m trying to find new ways to improve as a player. I’m trying to win as many matches here as I can.

“Me and Daniil, we know each other very well. So, every time we step on court, we try to change something tactically. I felt like I was ready to see what he was going to do today.

“I know what I have achieved during this year, so I try to step on court with a good mindset. I have beautiful people around me who support me daily, which for me is really important. I try to enjoy my time on the court.

“The atmosphere here is amazing, so I’m just trying to play some good tennis this week. Let’s see what’s coming in the next round.”

open image in gallery Jannik Sinner is into the semi-finals ( EPA )

He will face the runner-up from the John Newcombe Group, a spot currently occupied by Casper Ruud ahead of the action in that pool concluding on Friday when the Norwegian faces Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev plays Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner is joined in the semi-finals by Fritz, who earlier overcame De Minaur 5-7 6-4 6-3 in a match lasting two hours and eight minutes.