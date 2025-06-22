Carlos Alcaraz v Jiri Lehecka live: Tennis score and latest updates from Queen’s final
Who will triumph at Queen’s Club? Follow the score and all the action as Alcaraz takes on the Lehecka on Andy Murray Arena
Carlos Alcaraz is taking on Czech big-hitter Jiri Lehecka in the men’s final at Queen’s Club.
Alcaraz survived a scare against fellow Spaniard Jaume Munar in the second round and has improved his grass game since then, defeating Arthur Rinderknech and Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarter-finals and semis. The defending Wimbledon champion looks to have found his rhythm and a second Queen’s crown today, following his triumph over Alex de Minaur in the final two years ago, would be perfect preparation for SW19.
But Alcaraz can expect a stern test Lehecka, the 23-year-old who came through a fierce battle with Jack Draper to reach his first ATP 500 final. The world No 30 will jump up the rankings with victory here, and his powreful serve – a perfect weapon for grass – will need taming if Alcaraz is to prevail.
Follow all the action from the Queen’s final between Alcaraz and Lehecka below.
