Carlos Alcaraz to play mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu in blockbuster US Open draw

Carlos Alcaraz will partner British No 1 Emma Raducanu in a blockbuster US Open mixed doubles entry list.

New for 2025, the mixed doubles in New York will be staged in qualifying week on the two biggest courts, Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong, over Tuesday 19 August and Wednesday 20 August.

It means that the mixed doubles champions will be decided before even the draw for the singles events are announced.

As well as five-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz and 2021 US Open champion Raducanu, a host of other top names are competing alongside one another for the $1m champion prize - an increase of $800,000 from 2024.

World No 1 men’s player Jannik Sinner plays alongside American star Emma Navarro, Iga Swiatek will partner Casper Ruud and Nick Kyrgios plays with Naomi Osaka.

Novak Djokovic will play with Serbian compatriot Olga Danilovic, while British No 1 Jack Draper will partner Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen. Tennis power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa will also compete together.

The scoring system, until the final, will be sets played to four games with sudden death deuce and a tiebreak at 4-4, with a 10-point tiebreak instead of the third set.

The final will be the same, but with normal six-game sets instead.

Most controversially for tour doubles players, eight pairs have earned entry based on their combined singles ranking, with the other eight pairs have been decided by the US Open’s wildcard committee.

open image in gallery Nick Kyrgios and Naomi Osaka are another blockbuster entry ( Getty Images for Lotte New York )

Lew Sherr, the USTA’s CEO and executive director, said: “In our initial discussions about reimagining and elevating the US Open Mixed Doubles Championship, we wanted to find a way to showcase the world’s best men and women competing with and against one another.

“We were confident that we would be able to get the top players in the game excited about this unique opportunity.

“Seeing the teams that have already put their names on the entry list makes us all incredibly excited. It shows that the players are behind what we are trying to do, and we know that the fans will love it.”

The US Open also, earlier this year, confirmed a Sunday start date, extending the tournament to 15 days in line with the Australian Open and French Open. Wimbledon, however, will not be following suit.

"The US Open has long strived to find innovative and new ways to make the game more accessible and entertaining for our fans,” said US Open Tournament Director Stacey Allaster.

“We believe that this reimagined US Open Mixed Doubles Championship will do exactly that, with the top men and women players in tennis competing side-by-side in a fast-paced, highly competitive format.

“Being able to move this event to a place on the schedule where it is able to take centre stage was very important, and with our broadcast partners fully bought-in, more fans than ever before, both in the U.S. and around the globe, will be able to enjoy this incredible competition."

The mixed doubles pairings confirmed so far are:

- Emma Navarro and Jannik Sinner

- Zheng Qinwen and Jack Draper

- Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul

- Jasmine Paolini and Lorenzo Musetti

- Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz

- Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev

- Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe

- Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud

- Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas

- Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz

- Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev

- Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic

- Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton

- Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori

- Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios