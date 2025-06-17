Jack Draper v Jenson Brooksby live: Queen’s tennis scores and updates before Carlos Alcaraz returns
Alex de Minaur, Jack Draper, Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz are all in action on the show court today
Queen’s continues today with a blockbuster day of first-round matches as the top three seeds all get their campaigns underway.
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz, fresh off winning his fifth grand slam title at the French Open two weeks, opens his grass-court account for the year against lucky loser Adam Walton after his scheduled opponent, fellow Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, withdrew with illness.
He follows home favourite and second seed Jack Draper, who plays the unconventional, crafty Jenson Brooksby second on the Andy Murray Arena.
And third seed Taylor Fritz, fresh off winning a maiden grass-court title in Stuttgart last week, takes on tricky Frenchman Corentin Moutet, last on the show court.
Top-10 players Alex de Minaur and Ben Shelton are also in action, while wildcard Billy Harris plays rising star Gabriel Diallo, and there’s an all-British doubles tie on one of the outside courts, as third seeds Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski take on Jacob Fearnley and Cameron Norrie.
Follow all the action with The Independent’s liveblog below:
Alex de Minaur 2-3 Jiri Lehecka*
Lehecka’s powerful groundstrokes and ability to take time away from de Minaur are proving the difference so far.
The fifth seed holds to keep the deficit to just one break.
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina withdraws from Queen's
Carlos Alcaraz was due to play fellow Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina today, with their match scheduled third on the Andy Murray Arena.
However, Davidovich Fokina has just withdrawn through illness, so he’ll be replaced by lucky loser Adam Walton.
*Alex de Minaur 0-2 Jiri Lehecka
Lehecka backs up his break, and so far is looking the more comfortable of the pair on the grass.
Alex de Minaur 0-1 Lehecka*
A booming ace brings up game point for de Minaur, but Lehecka attacks his second serve next and the Australian thumps a forehand into the net. He’s looking a little rustier than usual; he took a break after the French Open, which he doesn’t normally do, and might be playing catch-up a little.
A wild forehand miss gives Lehecka an early shot at a break, and the Czech outlasts de Minaur in a rally, the fifth seed netting to hand it over.
Alex de Minaur vs Jiri Lehecka
Alex de Minaur, serving first, opens with an ace - but Lehecka pegs him back and the Australian arrives late to a forehand, sending it long for deuce.
Coverage on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer begins at 1pm, but you can watch live on the BBC Sport website now.
Today's action
Fifth seed Alex de Minaur kicks off today’s proceedings as he takes on Czech talent Jiri Lehecka, up first on the Andy Murray Arena.
The players are due out very shortly, with play scheduled from 12pm.
Jack Draper and Carlos Alcaraz resume budding rivalry at Queen’s as British No 1 eyes top spot
This time a year ago, British observers at Queen’s Club crossed their fingers and hoped for the best as Jack Draper faced defending champion and super-talent Carlos Alcaraz in the last 16. It was an unenviable draw, to say the least.
But Draper rose to the occasion, dispatching the Spaniard in straight sets, on a day that marked his transformation from young prospect to serious player.
A week earlier, he had won his maiden ATP title, on the grass in Stuttgart, defeating former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini. If 2024 was to prove his breakout year, 2025, so far, has sent him into the stratosphere.
Now at a career high of world No 4 – although he will slip to fifth on Monday, having lost ranking points from not defending his title in Stuttgart – the Brit has arrived among the tennis elite.
Top seeds Jack Draper and Carlos Alcaraz resume budding rivalry at Queen’s
Katie Boulter reveals reply to online troll after receiving death threats
In grimmer news, British player Katie Boulter revealed she has received multiple death threats and abuse after her performances on court and has even interacted with online trolls to help them better understand the damage they can cause.
The British No 2 has recalled how after she dropped a tie-break at the French Open last month against Carole Monnet, several gamblers messaged her online.
Boulter would go on to win her second round match at Roland Garros in three sets, yet she has been left in fear by the experience.
Katie Boulter reveals reply to online troll after receiving death threats
Jack Draper has proven his doubters wrong and is ready to win Wimbledon
Queen’s will hold fond memories for Jack Draper, who arrives as the second seed this week and kicks off his campaign today. Kieran Jackson has the details:
To pinpoint the exact moment where British No 1 Jack Draper launched his ascent to the upper echelons of men’s tennis, you’d need only go back 12 months this very weekend.
Off the back of a disappointing first-round exit at the 2024 French Open, Draper broke his ATP title duck with a statement triumph on the grass in Stuttgart. That week, as he has since acknowledged, something clicked in his big-hitting, flamboyant lefty game.
A few days later, the Brit outgunned Carlos Alcaraz at Queen’s. While the Spaniard would go on to win his second title at SW19 a few weeks later, Draper slumped to a disappointing second-round loss to compatriot Cameron Norrie.
Jack Draper has proven his doubters wrong and is ready to win Wimbledon
Dan Evans rolls back the years to dismantle Frances Tiafoe in first upset at Queen’s
The highlight of yesterday’s action was fan favourite Dan Evans enjoying his biggest win in nearly two years. Here’s how that unfolded:
Only two summers ago Dan Evans was up at a career-high ranking of 21st in the world. Now the Birmingham-born player is just a fraction inside the top 200, having dropped out of it altogether earlier this year.
His season so far has been one of hard grind with little reward, spent largely plugging away on the lower-tier, lower-profile Challenger tour. He has only won one ATP-level match this season, on the grass last week at ’s-Hertogenbosch, where he came through qualifying to reach the last-16.
However, somewhere the Brit always comes alive is on the grass. And under bright Queen’s Club sunshine on the Andy Murray Arena, Evans produced some of his best inventive, classy tennis to dismantle the world No 13 and seventh seed Frances Tiafoe. His 7-5, 6-2 win was his first top-20 victory since October 2023 (coincidentally, also over the American).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments