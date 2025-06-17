When is Carlos Alcaraz playing at Queen’s?
Former champion Carlos Alcaraz will look to convert his superb clay-season form into success on the grass
Carlos Alcaraz gets his grass-court season underway today on an action-packed day two at the Queen’s Club.
Alcaraz, fresh from partying in Ibiza after his spectacular French Open title defence, opens his Queen’s campaign against compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
The Spaniard, who won the tournament in 2023 before going on to clinch his first Wimbledon crown, is the top seed at Queen’s.
He headlines the order of play on the Andy Murray Arena, with second seed Jack Draper also in action, along with third seed Taylor Fritz.
Here’s all you need to know:
When is Carlos Alcaraz playing at Queen’s?
Alcaraz faces off against Davidovich Fokina third on Andy Murray Arena, after Alex de Minaur plays Jiri Lehecka and Jack Draper takes on Jenson Brooksby.
Play begins at 12pm, so Alcaraz is likely to be due on court around 3pm, depending on the length of the day’s earlier matches.
How can I watch?
Viewers in the UK can watch main court action at Queen’s, on the Andy Murray Arena, on the BBC, with coverage running from 1pm on BBC Two. The action will also be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button or BBC Sport.
The men’s tournament runs from Monday, 16 June until Sunday, 22 June.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments