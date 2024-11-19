Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter are yet to drop a set ( Getty Images for LTA )

Great Britain face Slovakia in the last four of the Billie Jean King Cup as Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter look to lead the way to a first final in the women’s team event since 1981.

Raducanu and Boulter have been on top form to defeat Germany and Canada on their way to the semi-finals, setting up a clash with surprise package Slovakia after wins against the USA and Australia.

Under captain Anne Keothavong, Great Britain have been fueled by team spirit and Raducanu has enjoyed her return to the side following a spell on the sidelines due to injury.

With Italy beating Poland in the other semi-final, can Great Britain join them to set up a first Billie Jean King Cup final in over 40 years?

Follow the latest updates with our live blog below: