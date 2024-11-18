Great Britain vs Slovakia start time and Billie Jean King Cup schedule

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Great Britain and Slovakia vie for a place in the final of the Billie Jean King Cup as the two nations meet in Malaga.

Boosted by a fit and firing Emma Raducanu, the British team have flown through their opening outings, dispatching both Germany and Canada without the concession of a set.

With Katie Boulter also in form, confidence will be high for Anne Keothavong’s squad ahead of a last four tie with surprise package Slovakia.

Rebecca Sramkova has impressed in upset victories over the United States and Australia as a relatively unheralded group eye another landmark win and a final berth against Italy/Poland.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Great Britain vs Slovakia?

The Billie Jean King Cup semi-final is due to start at 11am GMT on Tuesday 19 November at the Martin Carpena Arena in Malaga.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the tie live via the BBC Red Button, or online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is the format?

The semi-final will be contested over two singles matches and a doubles decider if required.

Teams

Great Britain (ranking) Slovakia (ranking) Captain: Anne Keothavong Captain: Matej Liptak Katie Boulter (23) Rebecca Sramkova (43) Emma Raducanu (58) Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (110) Harriet Dart (61) Viktoria Hruncakova (241) Heather Watson (140 - singles; 57 - doubles) Renata Jamrichova (375) Olivia Nicholls (39 - doubles) Tereza Mihalikova (42 – doubles)

Odds

Great Britain 4/11

Slovakia 9/4

