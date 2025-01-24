Novak Djokovic declares Australian Open final favourite: ‘I’ll be cheering for him’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic has declared Alexander Zverev as his favourite for the Australian Open despite the German facing defending champion Jannik Sinner in the final.

Zverev progressed to his first Australian Open final after Djokovic retired injured following their semi-final on Friday, with the 10-time champion struggling with a torn muscle in his upper left leg.

Zverev is bidding to win his first grand slam title after defeats to Dominic Thiem in the 2020 US Open final and Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 French Open final and Djokovic said the 27-year-old “deserves” his breakthrough major win.

Zverev plays Sinner in the Australian Open final ( Getty Images )

Zverev told the Australian Open crowd to be more “respectful” after Djokovic was booed by some sections of the crowd following his abrupt retirement from the semi-final.

Djokovic said he “liked his chances” of beating Zverev if he was fully fit but the 37-year-old was full of praise for the second seed after he advanced to the final.

“I wish Sascha all the best,” Djokovic said. “He deserves his first slam. I’ll be cheering for him. Hopefully he can get it.”

Sinner is bidding to back up last year’s first grand slam triumph and the Italian is on a 20-match winning run at the hard-court grand slams having won the Australian Open and US Open titles last season.

The last player to beat Sinner at either the Australian Open and US Open was Zverev, after the German won a five-setter at Flushing Meadows in 2023. Zverev has won four of the six matches he has played against Sinner.

“Very tough match,” the Italian said after beating Ben Shelton in the semi-finals.

“We had some very tough matches in the past. He is an incredible player and is looking for his first major. There is going to be a lot of tension but I’m happy to put myself in this position. I’m going to enjoy it. Hopefully it’s going to be a good match.”