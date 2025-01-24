Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray to discuss ‘next steps’ after sudden end to coaching run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic and coach Andy Murray will discuss their future together after injury brought the Serbian’s bid for a 25th grand slam title to a premature end at the Australian Open.

Djokovic retired injured from his semi-final against Alexander Zverev after losing the first set, with the pain of a torn muscle in his upper left leg too much to bear.

The 37-year-old sustained the injury during his quarter-final comeback over Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday and admitted he was unable to train before the match.

Djokovic shocked the tennis world last year when appointed former rival Murray as his coach on a short-term agreement through to the end of the Australian Open.

Murray admitted the offer took him by surprise after telling friends that he did not plan on turning to coaching following his retirement from the game.

But Djokovic said he would only have “positive” feedback for Murray, and praised his impact following the quarter-final win over his young rival Alcaraz.

“We are both were disappointed with what just happened, so we didn’t talk about the future steps,” Djokovic said shortly after his retirement against Zverev.

“I’ll definitely have a chat with Andy and thank him for being here with me. You know, give him my feedback, which is, of course, positive, and see how he feels.

“We are still hot-headed and disappointed, so it’s kind of hard to switch the page and start talking about what the next steps are.

“I think we both need to cool off a little bit and then we’ll have a chat.”

open image in gallery Djokovic retired injury from his semi-final against Alexander Zverev ( Getty Images )

Djokovic admitted there is a “chance” he has played at the Australian Open for the final time but said he remains motivated to chase further grand slam titles.

Although he also acknowledged that injury is becoming a major barrier to on his quest to lifting a 25th grand slam, with Djokovic turning 38 in May.

“How much of a worry is it? I don’t know. It’s not like I’m worrying about approaching every grand slam now whether I’m going to get injured or not, but statistics are against me in a way in the last couple of years,” Djokovic said.

“So it is true that, you know, I’ve been getting injured quite a bit last few years. I don’t know what exactly is the reason for that. Maybe there are several different factors.

“But I’ll keep going. I’ll keep striving to win more slams. And as long as I feel that I want to put up with all of this, I’ll be around.”