ATP Finals prize money: How much is on the line as Alcaraz and Sinner clash for year-end prize?
Alcaraz and Sinner meet in the ATP Finals for the first time to decide who takes home the year-end prize
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner clash for the year-end title at the ATP Finals and a slightly bigger prize pot than what was on the line in their US Open final two months ago.
Both players went undefeated in Turin to set up a sixth final between the pair this season. Therefore, the winner will also walk away with $5,071,000 (£3.87m) in prize money, which is slightly more what was up for grabs at the US Open - itself the largest prize purse in grand slam history.
Alcaraz and Sinner will be meeting for the first time on the ATP Tour since their US Open final clash, which Alcaraz won to determine the trilogy of grand slam finals played across the summer - following memorable meetings at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.
There was also a record prize pot at the season-ending WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last week, which Elena Rybakina won by defeating Aryna Sabalenka to claim the maximum winnings of $5,235,000 (£3.98m), a figure believed to be the single biggest payday in women’s sports history.
ATP Finals prize money breakdown
Singles
Participation Fee: $331,000 (£252k)
Per round-robin match win: $396,500 (£302k)
Semi-final match win: $1,183,500 (£902k)
Final win: $2,367,000 (£1.8m)
Undefeated champion: $5,071,000 (£3.87m)
Doubles
Participation Fee: $134,200 (£102k)
Per Round-robin match win: $96,600 (£73k)
Semi-final match win: $178,500 (£136k)
Final win: $356,800 (£272k)
Undefeated champion: $959,300 (£732k)
How ATP Finals prize money compares to grand slams
- 2025 ATP Finals champion: $5.07m (£3.87m)
- 2025 US Open champion: $5m (£3.74m)
- 2025 Wimbledon champion: $4m (£3m)
- 2025 French Open champion: $2.9m (£2.17m)
- 2025 Australian Open champion: $2.3m (£1.75m)
