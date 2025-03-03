Andy Murray to coach Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells and Miami Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Murray will continue coaching Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells this week and at the Miami Open later this month.

Djokovic, 37, confirmed last month their coaching agreement, which began ahead of last month’s Australian Open, will continue through to the French Open at the very least.

The 24-time grand slam champion was forced to retire from his Australian Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev but had praised Murray’s impact following his win over Carlos Alcaraz in the previous round.

Djokovic then said that he and the retired Murray would discuss their “next steps” following a cool-off period and the Serbian has revealed that those talks were positive. "I expressed my desire to continue the collaboration with him so I am really glad he did accept,” he told the ATP Tour.

"It is indefinite in terms of how long we are going to work together, but we agreed most likely in the States and some clay-court tournaments. We will see how it goes after that."

Djokovic shocked the tennis world last year when appointed former rival Murray as his coach on a short-term agreement through to the end of the Australian Open.

Murray admitted the offer took him by surprise after telling friends that he did not plan on turning to coaching following his retirement from the game.

But Djokovic said he would only have “positive” feedback for Murray, and praised his impact following the quarter-final win over his young rival Alcaraz.

"He obviously has a unique perspective on my game," Djokovic added. "He has played me and all of the current best players in the world and knows everyone well.

"He knows exactly what we need to do tactically - the evolution of my game and what needs to be improved.

"He has a positive approach and has handled the whole pressure very well as it is a completely different situation from being there as a player.

"He has been terrific with all the other team members and while it was unfortunate the way the Australian Open finished with injury, we had a great run."

Djokovic was knocked out of the Qatar Open by Matteo Berrettini in the first round last month. Djokovic’s last titles at Indian Wells and Miami came in 2016, and he has not played in Miami since 2019.