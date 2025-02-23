Jack Draper to miss Dubai to ‘prioritise recovery’ and target Indian Wells title tilt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper has announced his withdrawal from the Dubai Tennis Championships in order to “manage” his body.

The Briton’s announcement comes the day after he fell to a three-set defeat in the Qatar ExxonMobil Open final, losing 7-5 5-7 6-1 to Andrey Rublev.

The Dubai Tennis Championships begin on Monday but, following a period of recovery, Draper is targeting a return at next month’s Indian Wells tournament.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Draper said: “Unfortunately, I have made the decision to withdraw from Dubai Duty Free.

“After a great week at Qatar Open Tennis I’m taking onboard advice to prioritise my recovery and manage my body after a number of long matches, and give myself the best chance of competing consistently throughout the year.

“I’m gutted not to compete at such an amazing event but will look forward to returning to competition at BNP Paribas Open and Miami Open.”

Draper had been seeded seventh in the United Arab Emirates, with his place now to be filled by a lucky loser.

Daniil Medvedev is the top seed for the event, with Alex de Minaur, Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas among those also featuring.

The equivalent WTA event was won by Mirra Andreeva, with the 17-year-old becoming the youngest player to win a WTA 1000 title.

