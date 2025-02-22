Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper’s bid for glory at the Qatar Open ended in disappointment when he suffered a three-set defeat in the final at the hands of world No 10 Andrey Rublev.

The Briton went down 7-5 5-7 6-1 to the fifth seed as a concerted fightback eventually came up short in Doha, with the 27-year-old Russian claiming the title for a second time.

Rublev told the ATP Tour’s official website: “It feels amazing. It’s my first ever title that I won twice. I’m really happy.

“I think both of us were really tired after two three-set matches that finished late. We were exhausted and it was difficult, but somehow we were able to play at a good level.

“When I lost the second set, I let it go and started to play more freely. I played at a good level. In some moments, I was really good mentally and didn’t let frustration get over me.

“As soon as I was frustrated, I was able to restart again and I was able to play at the same intensity. That’s the most important thing.”

open image in gallery Jack Draper will rise to a career-high 12th in the world rankings on Monday ( AP )

For 23-year-old Draper, there will be the consolation of knowing he will sit in a career-high 12th place in the latest world rankings when they are published on Monday.

He said: “It’s been an amazing week. Andrey was too good today. We played some tough matches this week and in the third set he was just a bit too strong for me.

“I’m really proud of my efforts this week. Every day, I wake up and try to improve, so it’s a testament to my hard work, I suppose.”

Rublev eventually took advantage of Draper’s first double fault when he converted the third of three set points to take the first, but having gone the distance in both the last eight and the semi-finals, the Briton dug deep once again to hit back in the second set.

However, the Russian simply proved too strong in the decider, breaking twice as he raced into a 4-0 lead over a weary opponent before closing out the victory.