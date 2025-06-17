Alex de Minaur reveals stance on US Open mixed doubles entry with Katie Boulter
De Minaur and Boulter are not on the initial list of pairings for the event in New York
Alex de Minaur insists he would be keen to team up with fiancée Katie Boulter at the new-look US Open mixed doubles event in August.
The USTA announced the star-studded pairings for the event in New York on Tuesday, with British No 1 Emma Raducanu set to feature alongside Carlos Alcaraz.
In a field of 16, eight pairs are decided on combined singles ranking at the end of July, while the other eight will be decided by a wild card committee.
Australian No 1 De Minaur – ranked No 12 in the world – and British player Boulter, world No 39, are not on the initial list of pairings.
“We're definitely going to be keen to try and play if they allow us too,” De Minaur said, after his first-round loss at Queen’s Club on Tuesday.
“If that's an option, we'd definitely be keen. It's not really the normal set of rules, obviously it's incredibly early for them to already have a cut-off.”
World No 1 men’s player Jannik Sinner will play alongside American star Emma Navarro in New York, Iga Swiatek will partner Casper Ruud and Nick Kyrgios plays with Naomi Osaka.
Novak Djokovic will play with Serbian compatriot Olga Danilovic, while British No 1 Jack Draper will partner Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen. Tennis power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa will also compete together.
Meanwhile, fifth seed De Minaur slumped to a disappointing 6-4 6-2 defeat to Jiri Lehecka on Tuesday.
As for Boulter, the Brit started her Nottingham Open defence with a straight-sets win over Lulu Sun.
