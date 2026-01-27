Australian Open live: Gauff faces Svitolina for chance to play Sabalenka before Alcaraz and De Minaur battle
The quarter-finals take place in Melbourne while top players battle a heatwave in Melbourne
Carlos Alcaraz faces Alex de Minaur in a blockbuster Australian Open quarter-final as the last home hope in the singles takes on the world No 1 amid extreme heat in Melbourne.
Earlier, Aryna Sabalenka continued her dominant form at the Australian Open as she ended the run of American teenager Iva Jovic, while Alexander Zverev saw off the challenge of Learner Tien to return to the semi-finals, where he will face either Alcaraz or De Minaur.
Coco Gauff meets Elina Svitolina for the chance to play world No 1 Sabalenka in the semi-finals.
Alcaraz continues his bid for a first Australian Open title, which would complete the grand slam, and reach a first semi-final in Melbourne with a victory, while De Minaur aims to finally break through his own quarter-final curse.
The sixth seed will also have to overcome a 0-5 record against Alcaraz - but De Minaur will be cheered on by the home crowd as he dreams of becoming the first Australian man to win the Australian Open since Mark Edmondson in 1976.
Follow latest score updates from the Australian Open, below
Aryna Sabalenka turns up the heat on Iva Jovic to book semi-final spot
Aryna Sabalenka ended the teenage challenge at the Australian Open with an emphatic quarter-final final victory over Iva Jovic.
Having defeated 19-year-old Victoria Mboko in the fourth round, the world number one dropped just three games against 18-year-old American Jovic in a 6-3 6-0 victory.
The scoreline was harsh on the youngster, who was very competitive in the points but time and again came out on the wrong end of games.
Aryna Sabalenka turns up the heat on Iva Jovic to book semi-final spot
Good morning and welcome
Carlos Alcaraz faces Alex de Minaur in a blockbuster Australian Open quarter-final as the last home hope in the singles takes on the world No 1 amid extreme heat in Melbourne.
World No 1 Alcaraz continues his bid for a first Australian Open title, which would complete the grand slam, while De Minaur aims to finally break through his quarter-final curse.
The sixth seed De Minaur has reached six quarter-finals at the grand slams without reaching the semi-finals, including five over the last two seasons.
He will also have to overcome a 0-5 record against the Spaniard, including a tough defeat at the ATP Finals last season, as well as the extreme heat that is forecast in Melbourne.
De Minaur will be cheered on by the home crowd, however, as he dreams of becoming the first Australian man to win the Australian Open since Mark Edmondson in 1976.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks