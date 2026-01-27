Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coco Gauff was left frustrated by a lack of privacy at the Australian Open after she was captured smashing her racket by behind-the-scenes cameras following her brutal defeat to Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals.

The French Open champion had a day to forget as her game collapsed in a 6-1 6-2 defeat to the 12th seed Svitolina, as she made 26 unforced errors in just 59 minutes.

The 21-year-old was noticeably distressed on the court as the errors piled up. After leaving the Rod Laver Arena, Gauff, thinking she was out of sight, let off some steam by repeatedly smashing her racket off a concrete ramp.

But footage of the incident was immediately broadcast and shared on social media, with most player areas at the Australian Open fitted with fly-on-the-wall cameras, including gyms and walkways.

A similar incident occurred in 2023, after Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final, with Judy Murray criticising the publication of footage from a training room that showed Sabalenka smashing her racket after the loss.

“I tried to go somewhere where there was no cameras,” Gauff said after the defeat.

“I kind of have a thing with the broadcast. I feel like certain moments - the same thing happened to Aryna after I played her in final of US Open - I feel like they don't need to broadcast.

“I tried to go somewhere where I thought there wasn't a camera, because I don't necessarily like breaking rackets, but I lost [6-1 and 6-2].

“I broke one racket in a quarter-final or round of 16 of French Open, I think, and I said I would never do it again on court, because I don't feel like that's a good representation.

“I tried to go somewhere where they wouldn't broadcast it, but obviously they did. So maybe some conversations can be had, because I feel like at this tournament the only private place we have is the locker room.”

open image in gallery Gauff was distressed on court as her errors piled up ( Getty Images )

Gauff, the world No 3, did not hide away from an “awkward” day where she could not rely on any part of her game. But she did praise Svitolina, whose direct returns and ball-striking caused Gauff’s game to unravel.

“I just felt like all the things I do well, I just wasn't doing well today,” Gauff said. “The backhand wasn't firing. Forehand wasn't really firing. Returns. There was just a lot that didn't go well today.

“I credit it to her because she forced me to play like that. It's not like I just woke up and, yeah, today was a bad day, but bad days are often caused by your opponent. So she did well.”

Gauff said that she should have been able to let out her frustration, rather than lashing out at her team. “They're good people. They don't deserve that, and I know I'm emotional,” she said.

”I just took the minute to go and do that. I don't think it's a bad thing. Like I said, I don't try to do it on court in front of kids and things like that, but I do know I need to let out that emotion.

“Otherwise, I'm just going to be snappy with the people around me, and I don't want to do that, because like I said, they don't deserve it. They did their best. I did mine. Just need to let the frustration out.”