2025 French Open Betting Tips

Carlos Alcaraz to win the French Open - 5/4 Bet365

Alexander Zverev to win the French Open - 16/1 E/W BoyleSports

Swiatek to win the French Open - 17/5 Unibet

Elina Svitolina to win the French Open - 50/1 E/W BoyleSports

The second Grand Slam of the year gets underway on Sunday, when the French Open begins in Paris and British tennis fans are hopeful of a serious challenge in the men’s singles from their rising star Jack Draper.

Currently ranked fifth in the world rankings, the 23-year-old is certainly moving in the right direction and has performed well on clay this year. This has resulted in some betting sites cutting his French Open odds to 16/1, although others still need convincing and make him 33/1 to win his first slam.

The only problem is Draper is not alone in having done well on clay recently, with 2024 champion Carlos Alcaraz and world number one Jannik Sinner, who is back following his drugs ban, having caught the eye.

They faced each other in the final of the recent Italian Open, with Alcaraz ending Sinner's 26-match winning streak with a 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 victory.

In the women’s draw, three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek has been struggling for form on clay, which could open the door for the likes of Jasmine Paolini and Coco Gauff, who contested the final of the Italian Open, with the Italian reigning supreme.

There are four British women in the main draw, in the form of Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage and Sonay Kartal and the latter three are looking for their first win at Roland Garros.

French Open Men’s Singles Betting Preview: Can Anyone Stop The Top Two?

We might not have the same level of dominance as we have been used to in men’s tennis, but the expectations now for both Sinner and Alcaraz is that they will be there or thereabouts when it comes to the big tournaments.

Due to that suspension, Sinner has only played one tournament on clay, but we know he has spent a lot of time practising on the red dirt, so that won’t be a concern at all.

As mentioned, he reached the final in his only warm-up event but couldn’t get past Alcaraz, who has been getting better and better with each match.

The Spaniard won his first French Open title last year, coming back from two sets to one down to beat Alexander Zverev in five sets and was back at Roland Garros a few weeks later, reaching the final of the 2024 Olympic men’s singles event.

He was beaten then by Novak Djokovic, who is also pretty good on clay. The Serb has won the French Open three times, the last time back in 2022, and he has also been a runner-up four times - three of those came against the King of Clay, Rafael Nadal.

It’s hard to see another shot at a Grand Slam for the 38-year-old, who has struggled with form and fitness this year, leading to his split from coach Andy Murray.

Sinner and Alcaraz are due to meet in the final, and it’s not hard to imagine the pair stepping out on Court Philippe-Chatrier in the title decider.

Alcaraz is the tournament favourite on tennis betting sites at 5/4, just ahead of Sinner at 2/1. There’s then a big gap to Djokovic at 14/1, a price based more on past form than current showings given his recent run.

2025 French Open men’s prediction 1: Alcaraz to win the French Open - 5/4 Bet365

Zverev Has Mettle To Banish Final Meltdown Memories

We have already mentioned Jack Draper, who has looked impressive on clay, reaching the final in Madrid where he was beaten by Caspar Ruud, while he gave Alcaraz a good game in the quarter-finals in Rome.

He is due to meet Sinner in a potential quarter-final meeting if all goes to plan, and it will be interesting to see how Draper matches up. They have only met each other twice, with Draper winning at Queens on the grass and most recently at last year’s US Open when Sinner won 7-5 7-6(3) 6-2 at the semi-final stage.

There are some significant discrepancies in Draper’s French Open odds so make sure you shop around if you want to back the Brit, while Madrid champion Ruud, who has been a runner-up in Paris twice in the last three years, is 28/1.

A better each-way option might be Alexander Zverev at 16/1 after he went so close to winning the title 12 months ago. He’s since gone close to slam success again at this year’s Australian Open and knows how to battle through the big tournaments, even if he can’t quite get across the finish line.

He won on the clay in Munich before losing out in the latter stages in Madrid and Rome.

2025 French Open men’s prediction 2: Zverev to win - 16/1 E/W BoyleSports

French Open Women’s Singles Betting Preview: Can Swiatek Find Her Form?

Iga Swiatek has dominated the women's singles at Roland Garros in recent years, lifting the trophy in four of the last five years and the last three times in a row.

But the 23-year-old is somewhat out of form this year and is yet to win a tournament in 2025, resulting in her ranking dropping to fifth in the world.

Despite not winning a tournament, she has still won 27 of her 36 matches so far, reaching four semi-finals and three quarter-finals in eight tournaments.

But, the nature of the defeats on clay have been worrying. She was thrashed 6-1 6-1 by Gauff in the semi-final in Madrid and lost 6-1 7-5 to world number 35 Collins in Rome.

If she is going to find her form anywhere, surely it will happen in Paris, but she could face 11th seed Elena Rybakina in the fourth round.

Swiatek is the second favourite on betting apps at 17/5, behind Aryna Sabalenka at 11/4. Having gone into the last two French Opens odds-on for the title, the Pole’s price this year could represent a bit of value if she can flick a switch in Paris.

2025 French Open women’s prediction 1: Swiatek to the French Open - 17/5 Unibet

Svitolina An Outsider With Potential

Elina Svitolina is loving life right now and playing some excellent tennis. She won on clay in Rouen last month, winning five matches on her way to the title, before reaching the semi-finals in Madrid and the last eight in Rome.

She has reached the quarter-finals in Paris four times, the last coming in 2023, but she certainly looks like she is enjoying her tennis right now and at 50/1, she’s a decent each-way option.

2025 Australian Open women’s prediction 1: Svitolina to win - 50/1 E/W BoyleSports

French Open Free Bet Offers

Responsible Gambling

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling. Sports betting can be addictive, so bettors should take precautions to keep themselves safe when using gambling sites.

Every licensed UK betting site should offer safer gambling tools, such as deposit limits, time outs, self-assessment questionnaires and self-exclusion options. These are free tools to help punters stay in control and they are available at various gambling sites, including online bookmakers, casino sites, slot sites, and poker sites.

These operators may offer punters free bets or casino bonuses from time to time, but it's important to treat these rewards with caution.

Read the terms and conditions before accepting any bonus as most new UK casino sites will require you to place a cash bet before handing out the reward. Always remember that sports betting is meant to be fun. It should never be viewed as a guaranteed way to make money.

If you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.