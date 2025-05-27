French Open Day 4 Predictions, Best Bets & 39/1 Tennis Acca

French Open Day 4 betting tips

Emma Raducanu v Iga Swiatek under 17.5 games - 11/8 BoyleSports

Jacob Fearnley v Ugo Umbert to go to five sets - 5/2 Betway

Madison Keys to beat Katie Boulter 2-0 -1/2 BetVictor

Carlos Alcaraz to beat Fabian Marozsan in four sets - 10/3 BoyleSports

Accumulator pays 39/1 with Betway

French Open Day 4 betting preview

The weather might not have not have impressed so far in Paris, but the standard of the tennis and the drama has not disappointed at all.

We’ve had just about every type of weather at Roland Garros so far, including wind, rain and hugely fluctuating temperatures leaving the crowd needing to pack for all eventualities.

On the court, though, the action has been red hot, with seeds falling at the first hurdle, including the fourth seed Taylor Fritz, who was beaten 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-1 by world number 66 Daniel Altmaier. 18th seed Francisco Cerundolo was also knocked out, beaten 5-7 3-6 4-6 by Canadian Gabriel Diallo.

In the women’s draw, 27th seed Leylah Fernandez was beaten by Olga Danilovic, and 28th seed Peyton Stearns is out after she was beaten 6-0 6-3 by world number 59 Eva Lys.

We have also seen plenty of British success as well with Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter and Jacob Fearnley all in action on Wednesday in the second round.

Another match to keep an eye on is veteran Frenchman Richard Gasquet, who takes on world number one Jannik Sinner. The 38-year-old who was given a wild card for what will be his final tournament beat fellow French wild card Terence Atmane in four sets.

Gasquet is currently ranked 166 in the world and although the French crowd would love his career to last a bit longer, it’s hard to see anything but a win for Sinner, who is just 2/1 in the French Open odds to win the title.

We’ve put together an accumulator across all of the Day Four action worth 39/1 on tennis betting sites.

Emma Raducanu v Iga Swiatek prediction

Emma Raducanu admitted she was “really proud” of herself after overcoming illness to beat China’s Wang Xinyu 7-5 4-6 6-3 in the first round in Paris.

She needed the doctor during the first set and had her blood pressure taken on court in what turned out to be a lengthy stoppage.

She battled through, though, to set up a second-round tie with four-time champion Iga Swiatek, who needed less than 90 minutes to overcome Rebecca Sramkova 6-3 6-3.

The former world number one, who is seeded fifth, is chasing her fourth successive title at Roland Garros and fifth successive win over Raducanu.

They last met in the Australian Open in January when Raducanu won just one game as she was beaten 6-1 6-0 in just one hour and ten minutes.

Swiatek is yet to drop a set against the world number 41 and although we would also love a Raducanu win, I can’t see things getting much better for her on Wednesday.

French Open prediction 1: Emma Raducanu v Iga Swiatek under 17.5 games - 11/8 BoyleSports

Jacob Fearnley v Ugo Humbert prediction

Jacob Fearnley might have been a shock winner, to many, in the first round as he brushed aside Stan Wawrinka with relative ease.

The 40-year-old, who was a beaten finalist in 2017, was given a wildcard for the event, but his stay was short-lived after he was completely outplayed by Fearnley, who is playing in his first French Open.

The Scot won 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 6-2 in just over two hours to set up the second-round match with the 22nd seed Ugo Humbert.

The Frenchman also won in three sets in the first round, beating world number 82 Chris O’Connell 7-5 6-3 7-6.

This is the first meeting between the two men, but if Fearnley can play to the levels he showed against Wawrinka, then this could be a tough one for Humbert, who will certainly have the crowd on his side.

But 26-year-old Fearnley has already felt the partisan crowd who were very much behind the favourite Wawrinka, and he took that experience in his stride.

French Open prediction 2: Jacob Fearnley v Ugo Umbert to go to five sets - 5/2 Betway

Madison Keys v Katie Boulter prediction

Katie Boulter secured her first-ever French Open win to reach the second round and set up a tough tie with the seventh seed Madison Keys.

Boulter, who is currently ranked 38th in the world, finally overcame French world number 231 Carole Monnet 6-7 (4-7) 6-1 6-1, while Keys won 6-2- 6-1 against Australian qualifier Daria Saville.

Keys was a semi-finalist in Paris in 2018 and won the first Grand Slam of the year, beating Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open final to secure her first ever Grand Slam title.

If she is to reach the third round, Boulter is going to have to play one of the games of her life, and we’re going to have to back the American in this one in a clean sweep on betting sites.

French Open prediction 3: Madison Keys to beat Katie Boulter 2-0 -1/2 BetVictor

Fabian Marozsan v Carlos Alcaraz prediction

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz made easy work of Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri, in the first round, winning 6-3 6-4 6-2 in just one hour and 56 minutes.

He said he has expected a “worse level” than the one he showed on Monday, but he was up against the world number 310 and the challenge will be a lot bigger on Wednesday.

Fabian Marozsan, currently ranked 56 in the world, also won in straight sets beating Italian Luca Nardi 6-2 6-3 7-6.

He reached the semi-finals of the recent Munich Open on clay, beaten by the eventual winner Alexander Zverev. He also beat Alcaraz in their only meeting on clay back in 2023 in Rome, winning 6-3 7-6.

It’s hard to see Alcaraz really being pushed in these early stages, but Marozsan could sneak a set giving a solid price of 10/3 with betting apps.

French Open prediction 4: Carlos Alcaraz to beat Fabian Marozsan in four sets - 10/3 BoyleSports

