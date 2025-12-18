Sports Personality of the Year 2025 live: Rory McIlroy battles Chloe Kelly and Lando Norris for prestigious BBC award
Darts world champion Luke Littler and England’s Rugby World Cup-winning star Ellie Kildunne are also in the running for the main award, which will be decided by public vote
Rory McIlroy is the favourite to win tonight’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, but the Masters champion faces stiff competition from Lionesses Chloe Kelly and Hannah Hampton, England rugby star Ellie Kildunne, as well as darts phenomenon Luke Littler and the newly crowned F1 world champion Lando Norris.
McIlroy enjoyed a stunning year in which he finally completed the grand slam, winning that elusive first Green Jacket via a dramatic play-off against his friend Justin Rose in a play-off at Augusta National. McIlroy and Rose teamed up in New York a few months later to win the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, and victory in the Race to Dubai capped arguably the greatest season of the Northern Irishman’s glittering career.
England Women’s Euro 2025 triumph in Switzerland this summer captured the public’s imagination, with goalkeeper Hampton their outstanding player and Kelly their hero in crucial moments, including scoring the winning penalty kick. England’s Rugby World Cup win was another inspirational story, sparked by the magical Kildunne, following a heartbreaking defeat by New Zealand in 2021.
Littler will struggle to produce a better season, sweeping up a string of major titles including his first world crown, although its distant place in the sporting calendar – the world final was way back in January – may count against him in the public vote. Norris’s world title was far more recent as he became Britain’s 11th F1 champion in Abu Dhabi earlier this month.
There are a number of other awards this evening, including Young Sports Personality – in which Littler is the favourite – and prizes for the outstanding coach, team and world star, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award, to be presented to the great Arsenal striker Thierry Henry.
Who is hosting the ceremony?
The awards show will take place form 7pm until 9pm tonight. BBC presenters Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott will host the ceremony from MediaCity in Salford.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the 2025 BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards. Who is nominated? Who will triumph? Who will give a speech that lasts slightly too long? Stick with us as we follow all the latest from the awards ceremony tonight.
