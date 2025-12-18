Why Lando Norris and Luke Littler missed Sports Personality of the Year awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lando Norris apologised after missing the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards less than two weeks after he won the F1 Drivers’ Championship.

The McLaren driver revealed he was away from home on a skiing trip as the Briton enjoyed his off-season and continued to celebrate his maiden world title won at the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Norris and world darts champion Luke Littler were the only two of the six-athlete shortlist to be absent from the awards ceremony in Salford, with Rory McIlroy, Chloe Kelly, Hannah Hampton and Ellie Kildunne all attending.

Lando Norris speaks to Alex Scott during the 2025 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards ( David Davies/PA Wire )

Littler, who was second in Sports Personality of the Year last year, previously revealed that he would not be attending the ceremony as the 18-year-old did not believe he would be in contention.

Littler is also concentrating on the defence of his World Darts Championship title at Alexandra Palace, and said following his opening win of the tournament: “No, I’m not going to it.

“I think they (the BBC) know. I think obviously the people in the top three on the betting odds will obviously go there. I think Lando will win. But good luck to whoever’s going to win it.”

Norris, 26, appeared at the ceremony via a live video link, and said: “Hello everyone, good evening. Sorry I can't be with you tonight. I'm enjoying a little break at the moment. I've had a really enjoyable year.”